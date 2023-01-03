ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Games | Star-studded Portage County Tournament looms

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
 5 days ago
Portage County Tournament at Streetsboro (Saturday, Jan. 7)

The Portage County Tournament is meaningful in multiple ways.

It's a chance to bring the county's wrestling programs together, at a time when the county's athletic programs are scattered across more and more leagues. It's also a remarkable collection of wrestling talent.

That includes Aurora, last year's Division II state runner-up, which did not participate in the PCT last season. That also includes a dangerous host in Streetsboro, as the Rockets have the top-ranked Division II wrestler at 132 pounds, according to BoroFan, along with an increasingly deep and loaded roster. And then there are Garfield and Rootstown, two of the top teams in Division III, with the G-Men led by Hunter Andel (No. 2 at 165) and Keegan Sell (top-ranked at 190), and the Rovers boasting remarkable numbers and depth, including Cody Coontz (No. 3 at 165). (Saturday could well include a rematch of a fantastic dual meet encounter between Andel and Coontz that went all the way to sudden death, with Andel riding out the 30-second period for the dramatic victory.)

Pretty much every school features top-notch wrestlers capable of making a run, including Waterloo's Justin Fox (No. 2 at 175), Crestwood's J.P. Wrobel (No. 4 at 126) and Mogadore's Tyler Shellenbarger (No. 4 at 215).

Southeast at Rootstown girls basketball (Wednesday, Jan. 4)

Two undefeated teams remain in the Portage Trail Conference: the Rovers and Pirates.

They meet for the first time Wednesday night.

There's history here as Southeast played spoiler to Rootstown last season, topping the Rovers in their hard-fought PTC finale, thus forcing Rootstown to share last year's league championship with Mogadore.

The Rovers (9-1, 3-0) have won seven straight since their lone loss against Chippewa, including an impressive win over Tallmadge. They boast one of the area's better frontcourts, with Nadia Lough and Brooklynn McIntyre leading the way. Rootstown hasn't played since Dec. 17 (during which time Southeast has played two games). In that last contest, the Rovers topped Canton South by 18, with Lough and McIntyre combining for 29 points.

The Pirates (8-3, 3-0) have played tough competition of late, edging Mogadore at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and falling to Middletown Fenwick and Western Reserve. Southeast doesn't have a player that scores 20 points on most nights, like Lough, but the Pirates have plenty of balance, including highly capable scorers in Sophia Fischer, Kayla Grope, Anna Keto and Cami McPeak, and a gritty defensive style that travels.

Ravenna at Woodridge boys basketball (Tuesday, Jan. 3)

There likely isn't a hotter team in Portage County right now than the Ravens, who have won eight straight games, including a 49-33 win over rival Roosevelt that marked their first win over the Rough Riders in nearly a decade.

Just how good is Ravenna and what shot does it have to win the Metro Athletic Conference?

That answer will become a lot clearer this week, with Ravenna (8-2, 5-1) visiting Woodridge Tuesday (with the Bulldogs the lone undefeated team remaining in MAC play) and hosting Norton (currently 4-1 in the MAC and long one of the top programs in the conference) on Friday.

While Woodridge's overall record (4-5) is unassuming, its losses have all come against strong competition: Alliance, CVCA, Highland, Norwayne and Revere. The Bulldogs have a solid scorer in Owen Snyder (12 points against the Hornets), a strong center in Evan Duve and a talented freshman guard in Branden Evans.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are loaded with seniors, including a defensive menace in Pavel Henderson and a loaded frontcount that includes Emmanuel Miller and Mason Ross, as they participate in their first true title chase.

Southeast at Mogadore boys basketball (Friday, Jan. 6)

Garrett Sprutte has been on a serious roll for the Pirates, including a 30-point eruption against Field last week and a 26-point performance against Windham the week prior. Southeast (3-5, 0-2 PTC) most recently hung tough with South Range, leading 29-26 after three quarters before the Raiders took over the fourth.

Meanwhile, Mogadore (6-2, 2-1) suffered a serious loss when star post Mason Williams went out for shoulder surgery, but the Wildcats shouldn't be underestimated with their plethora of sharpshooters. (That included Lucas Butler and Layne Miller hitting three 3-pointers apiece at Berkshire, which marked the first of two straight wins for Mogadore entering the week.)

Aurora at Roosevelt girls basketball (Wednesday, Jan. 4)

Four straight Suburban American losses hurt, but the Rough Riders regained momentum in non-conference play, winning three of four, including a rivalry win over Ravenna. Now, with a few more wins under its belt and dangerous scorer Ari Crockett rounding into form as she comes back from a broken hand, Roosevelt (5-7, 1-5 Suburban American) has a chance to carry those recent strides into conference play. A win over Aurora would be a big deal, since the Greenmen have won their last 11 meetings with the Rough Riders dating back to the 2015-2016 season.

The Greenmen (3-6, 2-4) are trying to snap a five-game skid, as they were held to 40 points or fewer in all five contests. Still, sharpshooter Sam Stask is plenty dangerous for Aurora, which cuts and moves the ball quite well.

