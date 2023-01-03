Future of Pavona's Pizza Joint still uncertain after fire destroys restaurant in Akron

On the morning of Oct. 7, two bakers from the West Side Bakery had been walking between the two buildings owned by the business when they saw smoke.

"They walked towards it and heard buzzing," said Barb Talevich, the owner. The bakers knew something was wrong and called 911.

The smoke was coming from Pavona's Pizza Joint nearby. Before the end of the day, a raging fire would gut the building, close a part of West Market Street for a couple of hours, and force surrounding businesses to close early. According to officials from the Akron Fire Department, the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

"We watched the fire, but the smoke never drifted our way," said Talevich. "We were incredibly fortunate. But both of our facilities were shut down. The electricity was shut off by the city. Our production kitchen still had electric, but we were ordered to evacuate."

Will Pavona's Pizza Joint reopen?

The owners of Pavona's Pizza Joint acknowledged a request to be interviewed by the Beacon Journal, but did not reply to follow-up messages seeking to discuss their plans.

The pizzeria's Facebook site, meanwhile, hints that plans may be underway to open a new location elsewhere or rebuild at the site. A post in early December showed that the sign for the restaurant had been retrieved and moved elsewhere. A November post from one of the owners said the owners were still working with their insurance company.

Taylor Raines, the operations manager for 750 ml Wines , which is across the street from Pavona's, said the wine shop had to close for several days after the fire.

"It was definitely scary," Raines said. "The fire happened on a Friday, we reopened the following Thursday."

The store's owners had to bring in air scrubbers, and staff had to make sure there was no smoke damage or soot inside before reopening.

"The wine was not impacted, but it did impact our kitchen," she said. "We had to restock. We are back to normal now. There was some lingering smoke smell when we first reopened but that dissipated quickly. Everyone still talks about it. We are just thankful that everyone was OK and no other businesses were super affected."

Tom Lamb, the owner and pharmacist at Sand Run Pharmacy , said the fire started at about 9:40 a.m. that day, and that the last firetruck left around midnight. Lamb added that 2½ million gallons of water were used on the fire.

"It was a chaotic day," he said. "We did have some damage, there was water in the basement and when the power was turned off, we lost our refrigeration. So any vaccines and medications that needed refrigerated were lost due to the loss of power."

Lamb said that luckily, he was able to get a mitigation company in that afternoon to help with the smell of smoke.

"We had no smoke or soot in the building, but we had the smell of smoke," he said.

Sand Run Pharmacy was back open the next day, Lamb said.

"Being in health care, we don't want our patients to be out of their medications," he said. "We are still dealing with some insurance issues, but things are pretty much back to normal."

The responding fire departments did a commendable job in controlling the fire, Lamb said.

"It was pretty substantial," he said of the fire. "It looks to be a total loss of their building. I appreciate the work the Akron Fire Department and the other fire departments did. Multiple stations responded, they did an amazing job. Without them, our building would not be standing."

