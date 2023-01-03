ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Google seeks to stretch farther in northwest Omaha

By Cindy Gonzalez
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zm7f_0k1iW5Zd00

Google data center site under construction northwest of State Street and Blair High Road. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

OMAHA — Google wants to expand its Nebraska footprint with an additional 187 acres that abuts its roughly 270-acre data center site already under construction in northwest Omaha.

In all, the developer representing Google would control about 460 acres of once rolling agricultural hillside northwest of State Street and Blair High Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FiaHe_0k1iW5Zd00

Google data center site under construction near State Street and Blair High Road. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

City documents show that Westwood Solutions LLC, representing the California-based global tech giant, has asked the city to rezone the additional land to allow for more light industrial use.

Around-the-clock activity

Operations are to be located within multiple buildings totaling more than 2.2 million gross square feet in floor area, with various equipment yards and parking areas throughout. A security entrance and Omaha Public Power District switchyard are to be on site.

The data center would operate around the clock. Though the plan submitted to the city says skilled, technical full-time jobs would be created, it does not detail how many.

A Google spokesman for the Omaha area was unavailable for comment.

Records outlining the growth plan also revealed that Google’s developer has agreed to donate $100,000 to make up for the destruction of a coveted virgin prairie plot from the development site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOOMt_0k1iW5Zd00

Along State Street looking west, Google data center project (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

The Nebraska Examiner reported in September that a 5-acre, never-plowed prairie along State Street had been bulldozed away for the initial phase, despite City of Omaha guidelines to protect natural features.

Piece of natural history lost

City planners said the prairie ecosystem was not flagged prior to grading. The rezoning request to be presented to the Planning Board this week states that the developer agreed to mitigate the loss by the financial donation, which is to maintain 43 acres of reconstructed prairie at Glacier Creek Preserve north of 144th and State Streets.

Glenn Pollock, who for decades has managed area prairies, is still miffed about the loss of a piece of the area’s natural history and heritage. He said the city should have a better system of identifying such features and believes they could be preserved as assets on a real estate development site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMT3t_0k1iW5Zd00

Data center site of Westwood Solutions LLC, for Google. (Courtesy of Omaha Planning Department)

Of the mitigation agreed upon by the city and Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, Pollock said: “It’s the best we can get.”

The latest Google growth would take the data center site northward up to Rainwood Road and westward to 120th Street, said Eric Englund, assistant city planning director.

City planners recommend the developer install sidewalks along all street frontages — along with a 10-foot-wide concrete trail on the west side of Thomas Creek, which runs north to south across the eastern part of the property, parallel to Blair High Road.

Construction underway

A visit to the project site this week shows construction in progress at the southeast portion of the broader nearly 460 acres.

Google has been rather quiet in the past about data center plans in Nebraska, but representatives offered some basic details about its growth trajectory last April during an event at its expanding Papillion campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zH78d_0k1iW5Zd00

Data center site looking west from Blair High Road. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

It was at that time that officials announced the new Google data center to be developed at State Street and Blair High Road (Nebraska Highway 133). Then, the project site was still the smaller, roughly 260 acres and was said to span 1.4 million gross square feet.

Google then also outlined expansion of its Papillion data center campus and said the company’s investment in Nebraska in 2022 was to reach $750 million.

When adding the Council Bluffs data center to the Papillion and northwest Omaha projects, the Google representatives said then that the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area would have the largest Google operational presence in the country.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Google seeks to stretch farther in northwest Omaha appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball

OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention hall in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Nebraska’s current congressional delegation  attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, […] The post Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Aviation company invests $65 million into project at Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Airport is getting new cargo facilities thanks to a large investment from an aviation company. Gov. Jim Pillen and the Lincoln Airport Authority announced Thursday that Burrell Aviation has invested $65 million into a new development at LNK. Burrell will build facilities and...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

How to file a claim for pothole damage to your car in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flat tire, a bent wheel -- damage from a pothole isn’t something you want to deal with. Although it might be a long shot, the City of Omaha will sometimes help with the costs. About one in every eight claims got paid between 2020 and 2022.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: USPS truck strikes, kills cyclist

Online safety the focus of a new course at Project Harmony. Online safety for children is the focus of a course at Project Harmony. Nebraska football fans grumbling over losing money. Updated: 18 hours ago. Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record. More than...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Longtime business owner says bridge work on 42nd slowing things down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This summer, the 42nd Street bridge was open and traffic was moving. Around 40,000 vehicles crossed it daily and passed businesses on S. 42nd St. But the bridge was in need of repair, and in October, Omaha work crews shut it down to begin a year-long project to replace it.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sarpy County Museum on the move to larger facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Museum is one of the best-kept secrets in the metro, but it’s not intentional. Tucked away in a residential area, a locked gate to Offutt Air Force Base prevents thru traffic. The museum is isolated and hard to find. “We’re tucked away...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate located in Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Former KFOR/KFRX Executive Dick Chapin Has Passed Away

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–A longtime Lincoln radio executive, who spent more than 30 years running KFOR and sister station KFRX and became a major player in the broadcast industry nationally, has died. Dick Chapin passed away Wednesday in Lincoln. He was 99-years-old. According to the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Chapin...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Bellevue Chamber of Commerce CEO steps down over tax issue

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce has suspended all programming over a tax issue that dates back more than a decade. The news came in a letter from Michelle Andahl, the former Sarpy County election commissioner. She said she's stepping down as president and CEO of the...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women

STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

FaceBook SCAM! From Channel 6 a story you NEED TO SEE

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former elected official for 20 years and Omaha businessman far longer, Marc Kraft took more than a pension into retirement. “My name is all I have to pass onto the next generation,” Kraft said. Read and watch the rest of the story from WOWT Channel 6 here.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy