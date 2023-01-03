Frank Lampard has revealed that Nathan Patterson will be sidelined for close to two months due to injury. [EFC]. “Loans, obligations, buying players, all things are on the table. We want to improve and help the squad in January, but my job first and foremost has to be about working with the players we have got there now, how can we get a result against Manchester United and Southampton. If we can improve the squad then great, it’s not an easy window, everyone knows that, but we’re going to certainly try to improve because it feels like we need that, for sure...we have to look at the best and viable solutions. Of course, I want those solutions because they will help me become a better manager, help us have more competition or get results we haven’t been able to get,” says Lampard. [EFC]

2 DAYS AGO