On This Day (6 Jan 1973): Joe Bolton almost decapitates keeper as Stokoe secures first home win
Whenever you appoint a new manager, you’re looking for that immediate ‘bounce’. A string of results that gets everything back on an even keel, gives the new manager some breathing space and enables the players and crowd relax. For Sunderland under Bob Stokoe, it was more of...
Manchester United 2-1 Everton: FA Cup Live Blog | Gordon and McNeil on late
81’ - Lampard sends on Gordon and McNeil, with Coleman and Mykolenko going off. Good change that. Slabhead Maguire and McTominay on for the hosts. 75’ - Malacia with another dangerous tackle, studs in on Coady and the Everton players are VERY unhappy. Right on the edge of legal/illegal again.
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?
Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch
Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
The Magpies will face the Owls in an all-birds battle on Saturday, Jan. 7 as part of the FA Cup’s 3rd Round before things get serious as the competition keeps advancing. Newcastle, coming off a Premier League matchup with Arsenal finished in a goalless draw, have not lost a game since the final day of August. Sheff Wed aren’t short of beautiful results having won or drawn all of their games after losing in the Carabao Cup all the way back on Nov. 9.
What Can Reading Get Out Of Saturday’s FA Cup Tie With Watford?
On the face of it, this game looks like little more than a distraction. Reading’s focus should be and is very much on the league, given the ever-precarious nature of our Championship status. Take our eye off the ball and we could well get dragged into a relegation scrap. Just ask Hull City, who were eighth at this stage of the 2019/20 campaign but ultimately finished 24th.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard on transfer window, Patterson sidelined, Moshiri open letter
Frank Lampard has revealed that Nathan Patterson will be sidelined for close to two months due to injury. [EFC]. “Loans, obligations, buying players, all things are on the table. We want to improve and help the squad in January, but my job first and foremost has to be about working with the players we have got there now, how can we get a result against Manchester United and Southampton. If we can improve the squad then great, it’s not an easy window, everyone knows that, but we’re going to certainly try to improve because it feels like we need that, for sure...we have to look at the best and viable solutions. Of course, I want those solutions because they will help me become a better manager, help us have more competition or get results we haven’t been able to get,” says Lampard. [EFC]
The Migrating Magpie: Week One of the January Transfer Window
Week one of 2023 is in the books and if it did anything, it served to illuminate gaping holes among many high-profile Premier League squads. Logic dictates that clubs like West Ham, Everton, and Chelsea now must make moves simply to calm their fanbases down. Newcastle have now gone a...
Rumor Mongering: Bayern Munich Want Roberto Firmino
German giants, Bayern Munich are looking to hijack contract extension talks between Roberto Firmino and Liverpool and sign the long-time club servant when his contract runs out in the summer, according to Media Foot. The Brazilian has not appeared for Liverpool since before the World Cup while recovering from an...
Liverpool vs. Wolves: FA Cup 2022-23 Preview & Team News
We cannot predict what we’ll see from Wolves: They have been struggling with Everton for the “worst team to watch” crown this season, have a new manager, and have a really good opportunity in their upcoming quarterfinal in the League Cup that might pull their domestic cup attention.
Benfica claim moral victory, too, over ‘disrespectful’ Chelsea in Enzo Fernández saga
Chelsea’s talks with Benfica over a potential Enzo Fernández transfer collapsed earlier this week, largely on account of the Blues unwilling to meet the player’s release clause, and offering only two-thirds of that €120m amount in a cash deal. Benfica, who had been tempted to come...
Paul Ince Pleased With ‘Comfortable’ FA Cup Win Over Watford
The Royals are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after an excellent 2-0 victory against Watford at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Kelvin Abrefa scored a brilliant goal on the stroke of half-time to give Reading the lead into the break, while Shane Long secured the win in the 93rd minute to keep our name in the hat.
Chelsea announce David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos, assign squad numbers to Benoît Badiashile, Gabriel Slonina
Chelsea had already confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana last week, but were not able to complete the deal until receiving the proper paperwork and international clearances. Evidently, we’ve now managed all that, with the club officially announcing the arrival of the 20-year-old striker, who will even “hope to be involved” in the FA Cup match against Manchester City tomorrow.
Tottenham’s win at Palace was a flukey, and crucially important, result
With their team playing midweek on the road under the lights at one of the more raucous environments in the league at Selhurst Park, many Tottenham Hotspur supporters did not have the most confidence in a short-handed squad that got crushed at home over the weekend against Aston Villa. With injuries to key figures such as Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, Spurs supporters knew that this would be a challenging stretch run in January both on and off the field with matches against Arsenal and Manchester City approaching as well as the cloud of the transfer window hanging over Antonio Conte and the board.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Portsmouth: Harry Kane decides dour affair
After an encouraging win in midweek over Crystal Palace it was back to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Lilywhite’s first fixture this season in the FA Cup: a third round tie against League One’s Portsmouth. With one eye on the upcoming London derby Antonio Conte rang the changes: initially only the front three, with no other senior forwards fit, retained their places from the win over the Eagles. Yves Bissouma was slated to start, but an injury in the buildup to the match meant he was a late withdrawal, with Oliver Skipp taking his place in the XI.
Virgil van Dijk on Cody Gakpo: “I Think He Can Be Very Good For Us”
Virgil van Dijk was confronted with news that he may be out of action for almost a month, this week. But things look a little less grim for the squad with the arrival of promising young Dutchman Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. And van Dijk believes that he must be...
Match Recap: Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds United
Does a replay count as a cup run? Leeds United had to do it the hard way in order to keep themselves in the FA Cup, coming back from two goals down to draw with Cardiff. After a bright opening ten minutes or so from the visitors, typical Leeds gifted their opponents the lead. A catastrophic and scrappy moment for The Whites at the back led to a tap-in for Jaden Philogene despite Joel Robles’ initial save.
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Chelsea FC
Manchester City face off against Chelsea FC for the second time in just four days. This time the Manc Blues take on their West London rivals in the FA Cup third Round. Pep Guardiola seemingly used the Thursday match to prove a point to City fans. Here’s my guess at what Pep will do this time around. And we start with Stefan Ortega getting a look in goal.
Romano: Salernitana want Spurs’ Pape Sarr on loan
More loan rumors! Fabrizio Romano is back at it, today dropping some info about Tottenham Hotspur’s young Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, and saying that he’s a loan target for Serie A side Salernitana. On the one hand, this is a bit weird since Antonio Conte hinted that...
Chelsea hold ‘positive’ talks with Shakhtar, ready to ‘push on’ for Mykhaylo Mudryk — report
Chelsea continue to be used by Shakhtar Donetsk to drive up Mykhaylo Mudryk’s transfer fee, with the Blues apparently holding “positive” talks with the Ukrainian Premier League club this week. Their sporting director, Darijo Srna, even turned up at Stamford Bridge last night to watch us play against Manchester City!
