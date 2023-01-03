Read full article on original website
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Gas Prices Continue To Fall Across New York
It has been one week since the New York State gas tax holiday ended but there is good news across the state. Gas prices continue to trend downwards in 2023. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.45. That is down 22 cents from last month and is down 3 cents from January of 2022.
Massive Firearms Show Returns To Western New York
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
The Perfect Pickup Truck For New York State
New York is getting ready to make more changes over the next couple of years when it comes to the vehicles we drive. For now, it's best to plan ahead and be ready for those changes and if you love pickup trucks, there may be one that is ideal. Over...
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023
As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places
Many people who live in New York City describe it as a lonely place. Even though the city has a population of almost 9 million people, it can seem like you are alone in the ocean. I lived in NYC while I attended grad school and it did feel kind of lonely. I think it's in part because of the hustle and bustle. Everyone is in their own world. Plus, without a car (this was before ride-sharing), it was much more difficult to connect with people in other boroughs. I lived in Lower Manhattan and while I knew people who lived in Brooklyn or the Bronx, seeing them regularly took some real effort without access to a vehicle. But, enough about my lonely sob story, you're not here for that.
New Law In New York State Helps Protects Homeowners From Banks
Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law that closes loopholes that had been allowing banks and lenders to foreclose on New Yorkers' homes. The bill, dubbed the 'Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act', was sponsored by NY State Senator James Sanders (D-Queens) and Assemblymember Helene Weinstein (D-Brooklyn). Even though S.05473-D/A.07737-B passed in May, Gov. Hochul only recently signed it into law. Senator Sanders says the law helps protect homeowners from having their homes taken due to loopholes that can restart the statute of limitations,
New York Hunter Busted For Illegally Killing Deer
A hunter in New York was busted for illegally killing a deer after he made a post on Facebook. Officials with the Department of Environmental Conservation were alerted about a possible violation after some photos were shared on Facebook. According to the department's press release, Environmental Conservation officers from Palmateer...
Emergency Heating Money Is Now Available To New York State Residents
Brace yourself, winter is going to get colder and snowier in January and February. That means the cost of staying warm is going to be even higher than it already has been. If you are struggling to keep your home heated, emergency assistance benefits are available from New York State.
COVID-19 Cases High In WNY As New Variant Dominates
Just when you thought COVID-19 dropped out of the news cycle, it releases a new variant. With a few more months of a most-likely brutal winter ahead of us in Western New York, this is not good news. We have the highest rate of positive cases and there's a new variant that is spreading quickly in New York State.
This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York
Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
Buying A Car In New York State? There Is Good News
Most people will tell you that the two biggest investments that they have made, or plan to make, are a house and car. The housing market has been tough on buyers as the prices have been through the roof, and now the interest rates are nuts! As for cars, who can you trust and what about the funds to actually buy it?
ALL McDonald’s Abruptly Close on Thruway in New York State
What a trash move. Even McDonald's isn't on good terms with New York State. Every single one of the McDonald's on the New York State Thruway are now gone. They abruptly closed their doors on the first of the year and will NOT be reopening. The McDonald's lease with the...
Runaways In New York State Can Now Make Decisions Without Parents’ Permission
Runaways and homeless kids in New York State can now make some major decisions without their parents' permission. A new law was recently signed by Governor Kathy Hochul that gives certain youth the ability to bypass consulting their guardians to make important choices. Do Minors Need Parental Permission For Healthcare...
Bad News For Syrup Lovers In New York State?
Winter here in New York State sure has been interesting so far. The deadly blizzard that left mountains of snow across the Western New York area is now a memory and the piles of snow are melting. But what else is happening deep in the woods of the Empire State?
Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!
These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
New Law Is Great News For College Students In New York
It is now official and this is great news for college students in New York State. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed into law a new bill that allows college student-athletes to be paid. The new law is part of the New York Education Law and allows student-athletes in...
10 Most Dangerous Cities In New York State
The Empire State is home to hard workers, great pizza, the best tailgates, and perhaps the highest taxes, but according to a report from September 2022, New York has lost more residents than any other state...and maybe there's a reason why. New York always has something going on and while...
Massive Bomb Cyclone For New York State?
The new year has already brought about so many challenges and we are only a few days in. The snow that fell across Western New York is all but gone and the heavy rain is starting to let up. But what is next for us here in the Empire State?
The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..
We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
