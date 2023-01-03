Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Jonathan Ross reveals he failed to spot friend on the show
The Masked Singer judge Jonathan Ross has revealed he failed to spot one of his friends on the show. The television personality, who has appeared on the panel since the show's premiere in 2020, was interviewed alongside fellow judge Mo Gilligan by The Mirror, and admitted he was embarrassed by one failed guess.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
digitalspy.com
The Rig – how to watch Line of Duty and Game of Thrones stars' thriller series
A brand new supernatural thriller series full of familiar faces from Game of Thrones and Line of Duty has just landed on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. The Rig follows the crew of an oil rig stationed in the North Sea when they find themselves trapped by a mysterious fog that prevents them from returning home.
digitalspy.com
Power's 50 Cent confirms he's working on 8 Mile TV series with Eminem
Power's 50 Cent is officially teaming up with Eminem for an 8 Mile series. Directed by the late Curtis Hanson, 2002's Oscar-winning semi-autobiographical drama starred Marshall Mathers III himself as B-Rabbit, a burgeoning musician in Detroit, as well as future MCU superhero Anthony Mackie, Knives Out's Michael Shannon and Kim Basinger.
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team star's new show Fire Country has future revealed
SEAL Team star Max Thieriot's show Fire Country has been renewed for a second season. According to The Wrap, the CBS firefighter drama has been hugely popular since its premiere. It has attracted 8 million viewers an episode, with 10 million people tuning in through the network's streaming platforms. Speaking...
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Emotional Tribute to 'tWitch' Recalling 'Where It All Started'
Ellen DeGeneres is still grieving the loss of her friend Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who tragically passed away at age 40 last month. Knowing each other for over a decade, Boss and DeGeneres were longtime companions who worked closely together on the comedian's popular talk show. The So You Think You...
digitalspy.com
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley reveals whether she'd return to EastEnders
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley has weighed in on the possibility of making a return to EastEnders, admitting she is keen to go back to Walford. The BBC reality show star actually appeared on the soap back in 2021 as the character of Rita, a homeless woman who has an encounter with Bailey Baker.
Here's How The Cast Of "Matilda" Looked In 1996 Vs 2022
Both casts are talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular.
digitalspy.com
M3GAN marked a big career first for Get Out's Allison Williams
M3GAN is the new horror movie everyone's talking about, and while star Allison Williams might be taking a backseat to the killer doll right now, the film did see her achieve a career first. The sci-fi horror marks the first time that Williams has executive produced a movie. Talking to...
digitalspy.com
Joaquin Phoenix's new movie releases first poster as it confirms trailer release
Filmmaker Ari Aster returns with the first poster for his upcoming movie Beau is Afraid, starring Joaquin Phoenix. Previously titled Disappointment Blvd, this surrealist horror comedy is said to span several decades in an alternate present. The poster confirms these different timelines, capturing Phoenix's character Beau at various ages. Beau's...
digitalspy.com
Rahul Kohli's new movie Next Exit confirms UK release
We were big fans of Next Exit when it was released in the US last year, so we're excited to exclusively reveal that the movie has confirmed its UK release. The movie is set in a not-too-distant future where a research scientist (played by Karen Gillan) proves that she can track people after death, with her radical study looking for volunteers for a pain-free passing to the afterlife.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who bosses considered non-binary actor for role before casting Ncuti Gatwa
Doctor Who's bosses had considered casting a non-binary actor before settling on Ncuti Gatwa, it has emerged. The Sex Education star was confirmed as the next incarnation of the Doctor (well, bar one now that David Tennant has briefly returned) last year. However, some new insight into the casting process...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new Netflix movie You People
Jonah Hill and Lauren London face an awkward dinner in the first trailer for Netflix's You People. Written by Hill and black-ish creator Kenya Barris (who also directs), the comedy stars Hill as Ezra Cohen, a man desperately looking for love who unexpectedly finds it when he mistakes Amira Mohammed's (London) car for his Uber ride.
digitalspy.com
Doom Patrol boss reacts to cancellation rumours following season 4’s mid-season finale
Doom Patrol season 4 spoilers follow. Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver has responded to cancellation rumours following season 4’s mid-season finale. The Worlds of DC series finished on an especially bleak note before its midseason break, with the Doom Patrol's efforts to stop the rise of Immortus seemingly going down in flames.
digitalspy.com
Evil Dead Rise director addresses whether it's connected to previous movies
Evil Dead Rise director and writer Lee Cronin has addressed whether the new movie is connected to the previous films in the franchise. Speaking to Empire, Cronin discussed the film's Necronomicon and how it could connect the film to the ones that have come before. This time, the book of...
