Fortnite January 2023 Crew Pack: All Items, Price, How to Get

Fortnite's January Crew Pack is live and full of exclusive items to get your hands on. Here's everything included in this month's Crew Pack, and how to get hold of it. Every month, active subscribers to Fortnite Crew will be given a selection of bonus rewards throughout the month as well as 1,000 V-Bucks. On top of that, subscribers also get access to the current season's Premium Battle Pass. Those that purchased the Battle Pass before subscribing to Fortnite Crew will receive a one-time refund of 950 V-Bucks.
Pokemon GO Sierra January 2023: How to Beat

Pokemon GO players can battle Team GO Rocket leader Sierra with new Pokemon in January 2023. Here's everything you need to know about beating this difficult Team GO Rocket leader.
Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event Update: Full Patch Notes Listed

The Spellbound Collection Event is now live in Apex Legends. Here are the full patch notes accompanying the update. It's been a little bit since the last event in Apex, but the Spellbound Collection Event has arrived to kick-start 2023. Aside from new cosmetics, including Legendary skins for Vantage, Seer, Mad Maggie and Mirage, players will also see the return of popular LTM Control.
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

