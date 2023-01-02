Read full article on original website
Related
Unbelievable experiment allowed scientists to ‘reverse time’ with a quantum computer
Time is the most valuable thing that we have in our lives, and we never seem to have enough of it. Whether you’re trying to scratch out more time, or just making the most of what you have, there’s no denying that being able to reverse time would be handy. Well, a group of scientists have managed to do just that, though it most likely won’t lead to a time machine or anything.
News of Potential Extraterrestrial Life
In this dramatized sequence, scientists discuss an extraterrestrial artifact that has passed through our solar system and narrow down a possible point of origin.
Futurism
Gloomy Physicists Say Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Is Too Late to Save Us
Earlier this month, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory claimed to have achieved a world's first: generating more energy with a fusion reaction than they put into it. The feat has long been called the "holy grail" of fusion power, and a potentially significant waypoint on the road to...
Does consciousness explain quantum mechanics?
A wild theory suggests that consciousness may explain quantum mechanics, by forcing the subatomic particles to choose one concrete outcome.
Breakthroughs represent ‘major leap’ towards making energy out of thin air
New devices could each represent a major breakthrough in making clean energy out of thin air, according to their creators.They mimic natural processes to gather hydrogen, which is currently made using methane and uses vast amounts of fossil energy.One is the invention of a new kind of solar panel, 10 times more efficient than previous devices of its kind, that can mimic natural photosynthesis. It turns water into hydrogen and oxygen and is able to dramatically reduce the cost of doing so.“In the end, we believe that artificial photosynthesis devices will be much more efficient than natural photosynthesis, which will...
New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
scitechdaily.com
Totally Unexpected: Scientists Discover “An Entirely New Way of Designing a Nervous System”
Octopuses are not like humans – they are invertebrates with eight arms and are more closely related to clams and snails. Despite this, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, allowing them to exhibit a wide range of complex behaviors.
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion
Photo by"elon musk head" by pureexperiment is marked with Public Domain Mark 1.0. Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
Scientists Find a 'Yellow Brick Road' in a Never-Before-Seen Spot of The Pacific Ocean
An expedition to a deep-sea ridge, just north of the Hawaiian Islands, has revealed an ancient dried-out lake bed paved with what looks like a yellow brick road. The eerie scene was chanced upon by the exploration vessel Nautilus earlier this year, while surveying the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM). PMNM is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, larger than all the national parks in the United States combined, and we've only explored about 3 percent of its seafloor. Researchers at the Ocean Exploration Trust are pushing the frontiers of this wilderness, which lies more than...
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
Mystery of why babies kick in the womb finally solved by scientists
The mystery of why babies kick in the womb has finally been solved by scientists who say it helps their development.Apparently random movements boost development of the sensorimotor system and skills such as hand-eye co-ordination, new research reveals.Right from birth, and even before, infants start to kick, wiggle and move seemingly without aim or external stimulation.A kick can carry a force of more than 10lbs and has mystified scientists for centuries. Now a model shows it helps the infant learn to control its body.The discovery has implications for medical conditions and developing more agile machines.A Japanese team combined detailed...
Scientists find a "single precise" factor in the body that indicates how long you will live
Research from Northwestern University has revealed a key principle about aging and how long a human being has to live barring any unnatural causes of death. According to scientist Thomas Stoeger of Northwestern University, the principle is really simple and it is a "single concise" phenomenon that determines life span.
Human Teleportation is Possible and 'Your Great Grand Children Will Do It', claims scientist
A scientist claims that human teleportation is possible and will be available to people three generations away. Dr. Michio Kaku, a renowned scientist and the author of the best-selling book THE GOD EQUATION: The Quest for a Theory of Everything revealed that human teleportation will be possible by the end of the century.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms
Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
Scientists have revealed a link between drinking enough water and aging
It is an indisputable fact that drinking water is beneficial for our health. In addition to its contribution to metabolism, it also plays an important role in keeping the skin moist. According to the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) new study, drinking water also links people to age in a healthy way.
CNET
'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
New discovery ‘proves humans lived in America 16,000 years ago’
The oldest weapon heads ever found in the Americas have been uncovered.Dating back 16,000 years, the projectile points discovered by archaeologists in Idaho are around 3,000 years older than any found before.Scientists say they were likely attached to darts, rather than arrows or spears, and, despite the small size, they were “deadly” hunting weapons.The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points - “razor sharp” and ranging from about 0.5 to two inches long - are from roughly 15,700 years ago, according to carbon dating.The research team say that’s about 3,000 years older than the Clovis fluted points found throughout North America,...
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
studyfinds.org
World’s first ‘artificial womb facility,’ will let parents design child’s height, strength, intelligence
BERLIN — A biotechnologist in Germany is developing the world’s first artificial womb facility, and it lets you choose baby’s characteristics from a menu. EctoLife, able to grow 30,000 babies a year, is said to be based on over fifty years of groundbreaking scientific research. The concept...
Comments / 2