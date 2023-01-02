ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Unbelievable experiment allowed scientists to ‘reverse time’ with a quantum computer

Time is the most valuable thing that we have in our lives, and we never seem to have enough of it. Whether you’re trying to scratch out more time, or just making the most of what you have, there’s no denying that being able to reverse time would be handy. Well, a group of scientists have managed to do just that, though it most likely won’t lead to a time machine or anything.
Futurism

Gloomy Physicists Say Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Is Too Late to Save Us

Earlier this month, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory claimed to have achieved a world's first: generating more energy with a fusion reaction than they put into it. The feat has long been called the "holy grail" of fusion power, and a potentially significant waypoint on the road to...
LIVERMORE, CA
The Independent

Breakthroughs represent ‘major leap’ towards making energy out of thin air

New devices could each represent a major breakthrough in making clean energy out of thin air, according to their creators.They mimic natural processes to gather hydrogen, which is currently made using methane and uses vast amounts of fossil energy.One is the invention of a new kind of solar panel, 10 times more efficient than previous devices of its kind, that can mimic natural photosynthesis. It turns water into hydrogen and oxygen and is able to dramatically reduce the cost of doing so.“In the end, we believe that artificial photosynthesis devices will be much more efficient than natural photosynthesis, which will...
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a 'Yellow Brick Road' in a Never-Before-Seen Spot of The Pacific Ocean

An expedition to a deep-sea ridge, just north of the Hawaiian Islands, has revealed an ancient dried-out lake bed paved with what looks like a yellow brick road. The eerie scene was chanced upon by the exploration vessel Nautilus earlier this year, while surveying the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM). PMNM is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, larger than all the national parks in the United States combined, and we've only explored about 3 percent of its seafloor. Researchers at the Ocean Exploration Trust are pushing the frontiers of this wilderness, which lies more than...
The Independent

Mystery of why babies kick in the womb finally solved by scientists

The mystery of why babies kick in the womb has finally been solved by scientists who say it helps their development.Apparently random movements boost development of the sensorimotor system and skills such as hand-eye co-ordination, new research reveals.Right from birth, and even before, infants start to kick, wiggle and move seemingly without aim or external stimulation.A kick can carry a force of more than 10lbs and has mystified scientists for centuries. Now a model shows it helps the infant learn to control its body.The discovery has implications for medical conditions and developing more agile machines.A Japanese team combined detailed...
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms

Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
ARIZONA STATE
CNET

'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
The Independent

New discovery ‘proves humans lived in America 16,000 years ago’

The oldest weapon heads ever found in the Americas have been uncovered.Dating back 16,000 years, the projectile points discovered by archaeologists in Idaho are around 3,000 years older than any found before.Scientists say they were likely attached to darts, rather than arrows or spears, and, despite the small size, they were “deadly” hunting weapons.The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points - “razor sharp” and ranging from about 0.5 to two inches long - are from roughly 15,700 years ago, according to carbon dating.The research team say that’s about 3,000 years older than the Clovis fluted points found throughout North America,...
Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.

