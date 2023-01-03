ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Center Line school officials warn about stranger danger incidents

CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Center Line school officials are warning parents about two stranger danger incidents where kids were approached by motorists Thursday morning. Officials notified parents about the incidents later in the day. According to officials, in one of the incidents that occurred around 7:30 a.m., a...
CENTER LINE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'Protect the people': 2 Detroit liquor stores hire security for customers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A week has passed and there are still no answers after a tragic shooting outside a liquor store on Detroit's east side. It was just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2022 when 53-year-old Tracie Golden stopped by Beverage One at E. Outer Drive and E. Warren Avenue for some pop and juice. As she was returning to her car, an unknown man walked up and shot her, emptied her pockets and stole her car.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Neighbors on edge after partially buried body found in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Shock and fear in a Detroit neighborhood today after a utility worker found fingers sticking out of the ground that may belong to the body of a missing woman. The FBI is assisting Detroit police in the investigation of who this woman was and what led...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

CES 2023: Ram electric pickup joins crowded field next year

DETROIT (AP) — When a futuristic-looking electric Ram pickup truck goes on sale next year, it will hardly be the first in line. By then, at least seven EV competitors are scheduled to be on sale, all of them vying for a share of the huge full-size truck market.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Animal Care and Control in need of new veterinarian

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Animal Care and Control put out an urgent help wanted sign Friday for a veterinarian. The previous vet's last day was Friday. Currently, the organization which provides crucial care for animals in metro Detroit doesn’t have a veterinarian. Unfortunately, this is not unique to...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

16-year-old killed, 11-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday morning. Police say the incident happened in the 14500 block of Freeland around 12:30 a.m. The house, at the time of the shooting, was...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Youth sled hockey teams converge at Taylor Sportsplex

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Taylor Sportsplex is hosting a youth sled hockey tournament this weekend. Teams are traveling in from all over the Midwest to participate. But what makes this competition special is that it showcases every player's unique journey, from being told they will never be able to play to pushing athletic abilities.
TAYLOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

DPD: Suspect in custody after man fatally shot, found inside burned vehicle

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is conducting an investigation after a fatal shooting incident Saturday. Detroit police confirm a male suspect is now in custody. At approximately 8:50 a.m. Saturday, DPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 15000 block of Wyoming St. Once on...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Suspect in custody following Friday night shooting at Oak Park High School

Oak Park police confirm a shooting incident Friday night at Oak Park High School involving a student. Oak Park police were dispatched Friday at approximately 9:10 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls reporting shots fired after an Oak Park High School varsity basketball game. Upon their arrival, police located a...
OAK PARK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan: NCAA looking into potential football infractions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan announced Friday that it has received notice from the NCAA that it is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program. Athletic director Warde Manuel said the "draft allegations" were received Thursday. "We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Nonprofit hoping to raise $50K to continue running communal workspace

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A nonprofit in Ann Arbor is working to raise $50,000 as a part of a month-long giving campaign. Maker Works is located on Plaza Drive. The communal workspace provides tools, space, and classes for students, hobbyists, local artisans, and makers at affordable rates. The nonprofit launched the giving campaign on December 15th in hopes of helping to support their operations throughout 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Local Armenians worry about loved ones stranded by blockade overseas

(WXYZ) — Fear and concern are brewing in Armenia communities across metro Detroit. The region of Artsakh, which is primarily populated by Armenians, is facing a humanitarian crisis. Protestors from the neighboring country, Azerbaijan, have blocked access to the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Mother grieving daughter's tragic death suffers more anguish seeing suspect free on bond

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Its killing us inside that he's out," Cheryl Lee said about the man accused of killing her daughter by running her over with his vehicle. Troy Szydlowski, 35, has been charged with homicide manslaughter with a motor vehicle. The New Boston man was released from jail after a 36th District Court magistrate set his bond at $100,000, which he'd need to pay 10% of. He would have been able to pay a bondsman $2,500, or 25% of the $10,000, and put up collateral to secure his release.
WYANDOTTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Cannabis companies camp outside Riverview City Hall, hope to score licenses

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) — Cannabis companies gunning for a marijuana license in Riverview are taking the competition to the next level. This city amended an existing ordinance that barred any marijuana businesses and establishments from operating within city limits. They then replaced it with a new ordinance that allows cannabis businesses.
RIVERVIEW, MI

