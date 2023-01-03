WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Its killing us inside that he's out," Cheryl Lee said about the man accused of killing her daughter by running her over with his vehicle. Troy Szydlowski, 35, has been charged with homicide manslaughter with a motor vehicle. The New Boston man was released from jail after a 36th District Court magistrate set his bond at $100,000, which he'd need to pay 10% of. He would have been able to pay a bondsman $2,500, or 25% of the $10,000, and put up collateral to secure his release.

WYANDOTTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO