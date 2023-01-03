Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Have you seen any turkeys in your neck of the woods? Michigan DNR wants to know
BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help counting turkeys. The population has rebounded from nearly extinct to around 200,000. As 7 Action News reporter Mike Duffy found out, turkey fan clubs have popped up all over our...
Tv20detroit.com
Center Line school officials warn about stranger danger incidents
CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Center Line school officials are warning parents about two stranger danger incidents where kids were approached by motorists Thursday morning. Officials notified parents about the incidents later in the day. According to officials, in one of the incidents that occurred around 7:30 a.m., a...
Tv20detroit.com
'Protect the people': 2 Detroit liquor stores hire security for customers
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A week has passed and there are still no answers after a tragic shooting outside a liquor store on Detroit's east side. It was just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2022 when 53-year-old Tracie Golden stopped by Beverage One at E. Outer Drive and E. Warren Avenue for some pop and juice. As she was returning to her car, an unknown man walked up and shot her, emptied her pockets and stole her car.
Tv20detroit.com
Neighbors on edge after partially buried body found in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Shock and fear in a Detroit neighborhood today after a utility worker found fingers sticking out of the ground that may belong to the body of a missing woman. The FBI is assisting Detroit police in the investigation of who this woman was and what led...
Tv20detroit.com
CES 2023: Ram electric pickup joins crowded field next year
DETROIT (AP) — When a futuristic-looking electric Ram pickup truck goes on sale next year, it will hardly be the first in line. By then, at least seven EV competitors are scheduled to be on sale, all of them vying for a share of the huge full-size truck market.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Animal Care and Control in need of new veterinarian
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Animal Care and Control put out an urgent help wanted sign Friday for a veterinarian. The previous vet's last day was Friday. Currently, the organization which provides crucial care for animals in metro Detroit doesn’t have a veterinarian. Unfortunately, this is not unique to...
Tv20detroit.com
16-year-old killed, 11-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday morning. Police say the incident happened in the 14500 block of Freeland around 12:30 a.m. The house, at the time of the shooting, was...
Tv20detroit.com
Birmingham Lego business helps kids worldwide develop robotic, coding skills
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Adults may not love stepping on them, but LEGO's play a huge role in every kid's life. That's why a local business specializing in LEGO robotics and game design is taking a step further. Birmingham-based The Robot Garage is helping kids worldwide develop analytical thinking...
Tv20detroit.com
Youth sled hockey teams converge at Taylor Sportsplex
TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Taylor Sportsplex is hosting a youth sled hockey tournament this weekend. Teams are traveling in from all over the Midwest to participate. But what makes this competition special is that it showcases every player's unique journey, from being told they will never be able to play to pushing athletic abilities.
Tv20detroit.com
Man dies after being hit by Amtrak Train in Ypsilanti on Thursday night
Ypsilanti police say a 35-year-old man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train around 8 p.m. Thursday night. It happened in the area of Forest St. and Rice St. The train was traveling from Chicago to Pontiac, Amtrak said, and it came into contact with the man on the track.
Tv20detroit.com
State grant to help in redevelopment of former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital
(WXYZ) — A state grant will help clean up a historic site and it could soon become an entertainment destination in metro Detroit. The city of Westland was awarded $695,000 to address contamination at the site of the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital. Over the last few years, one of...
Tv20detroit.com
DPD: Suspect in custody after man fatally shot, found inside burned vehicle
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is conducting an investigation after a fatal shooting incident Saturday. Detroit police confirm a male suspect is now in custody. At approximately 8:50 a.m. Saturday, DPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 15000 block of Wyoming St. Once on...
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect in custody following Friday night shooting at Oak Park High School
Oak Park police confirm a shooting incident Friday night at Oak Park High School involving a student. Oak Park police were dispatched Friday at approximately 9:10 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls reporting shots fired after an Oak Park High School varsity basketball game. Upon their arrival, police located a...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan: NCAA looking into potential football infractions
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan announced Friday that it has received notice from the NCAA that it is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program. Athletic director Warde Manuel said the "draft allegations" were received Thursday. "We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate with...
Tv20detroit.com
Nonprofit hoping to raise $50K to continue running communal workspace
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A nonprofit in Ann Arbor is working to raise $50,000 as a part of a month-long giving campaign. Maker Works is located on Plaza Drive. The communal workspace provides tools, space, and classes for students, hobbyists, local artisans, and makers at affordable rates. The nonprofit launched the giving campaign on December 15th in hopes of helping to support their operations throughout 2023.
Tv20detroit.com
Local Armenians worry about loved ones stranded by blockade overseas
(WXYZ) — Fear and concern are brewing in Armenia communities across metro Detroit. The region of Artsakh, which is primarily populated by Armenians, is facing a humanitarian crisis. Protestors from the neighboring country, Azerbaijan, have blocked access to the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of...
Tv20detroit.com
Mother grieving daughter's tragic death suffers more anguish seeing suspect free on bond
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Its killing us inside that he's out," Cheryl Lee said about the man accused of killing her daughter by running her over with his vehicle. Troy Szydlowski, 35, has been charged with homicide manslaughter with a motor vehicle. The New Boston man was released from jail after a 36th District Court magistrate set his bond at $100,000, which he'd need to pay 10% of. He would have been able to pay a bondsman $2,500, or 25% of the $10,000, and put up collateral to secure his release.
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools urging students, staff to mask up for return to class
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor Public Schools is urging students and staff to mask up as they return to class next week after the holiday break. According to a letter to families from the AAPS superintendent, the request is to help reduce the risk of classroom and school exposures to illness.
Tv20detroit.com
Cannabis companies camp outside Riverview City Hall, hope to score licenses
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) — Cannabis companies gunning for a marijuana license in Riverview are taking the competition to the next level. This city amended an existing ordinance that barred any marijuana businesses and establishments from operating within city limits. They then replaced it with a new ordinance that allows cannabis businesses.
Tv20detroit.com
Vehicle connected to New Year's Day fatal hit-and-run seized by police
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it has seized a late model white BMW sedan believed to be connected to the fatal hit-and-run incident that killed a Shelby Township man on New year's Day in Oakland Township. “I knew the community would...
