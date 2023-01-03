ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

High water covers some Bossier Parish roads

BENTON, La. -- A severe storm front moving across the area Monday dumped heavy rains causing flood waters to rise over roads and, in one case, the washout of a section of roadway in northern Bossier Parish. Water rose to cross sections of Carterville Road and Smith Road north of...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

SWEPCO reporting power outages across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. – SWEPCO customers across the region are dealing with power outages Monday in the wake of severe weather. Due to downed trees and powerlines, more than 4,400 customers were without service at 9 p.m. Crews will be fanning out across the region, working diligently to get power...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Severe thunderstorms are possible today and tonight

Severe thunderstorms are possible today and tonight. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, January 2nd. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top 10 Catches" of the weirdest, wackiest, and most unusual items found at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. New Year’s fitness resolutions. People...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Tornado Watches in effect for parts of ArkLaTex

Update: Next wave of storms arriving. The first wave of storms has moved out of the ArkLaTex. So far, it appears that we have avoided any tornadoes in our area as all of the damage reports have come from areas east of our viewing area. The next wave of storms is now moving through E TX and will soon arrive in Shreveport. So far this activity has remained below severe limits. While a tornado or two will remain a possibility, the main concern with these storms could be the heavy rain that they produce. Flash Flood Warnings are in effect over much of NW LA south of I-20. Hi-res models show that another one to three inches will be possible with isolated higher totals. More scattered storms are moving across the northern half of the area. It is also possible that these could produce a few spin-ups. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 9 pm. A Flood Watch is in effect through tonight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Spring Like Severe Weather Coming to the Shreveport Area on Monday

What a way to start 2023 — with severe spring like weather for the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex on Monday!. According to our weather partners at KTAL NBC 6, The Storm Prediction Center has the entire ArkLaTex included in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is number 3 on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest risk. All modes of severe weather will be possible. The Weather Prediction Center has all of the ArkLaTex included i a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall. This will be monitored very closely. It is always wise to have a safety plan in case a warning is issued for your area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
sbmag.net

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux: A New Path Forward

“This is not about me. This is about the people of Shreveport you know. We have tonight looked beyond historical barriers and distinctions. We have a new future in the city of Shreveport. It will look different than it has looked in the past and that new future means that everyone has a seat at the table. It means that we build consensus, and it means that we will move forward together…This was not about winning an election. It never has been about winning an election. Winning an election is simply the first step that we have to take to get on with the work of making our city the great city that it can be. We can build a common future, a future that all of us can enjoy and appreciate and we can have a city that all of us can be proud to say, “I LOVE SHREVEPORT!”
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Bossier bees

BOSSIER CITY, La. (WVUE) - What started out as a 4-H project some 30 years ago has grown into a massive business for Bossier City’s Billy Hummer. His bee colonies, buzzing directly under the flight path of B-52s landing at Barksdale Air Force Base, produce 50,000 pounds of honey each year. Fitting, as the honey bee is Louisiana’s official state insect. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Vehicle crash involving motorcycle causes traffic congestion

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 4, a reported motorcycle crash took place around 2:45 p.m. on Terry Bradshaw Passway W near Linwood Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department and the Shreveport Fire Department were present at the scene. As of 3:30 p.m., only one lane was open, and traffic was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

These 3 Eateries are Bringing Lunch Life to Downtown Shreveport

When You Think of Lunch Options You May Skip Over Downtown Shreveport. For many of us, we look at downtown Shreveport as a place to tackle business. The courthouse keeps downtown busy and then of course on the weekends many of us bounce around from club to club, however, downtown Shreveport is now a gold mine for lunch options.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport responds to video of large leak in ceiling

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has released a statement about a leak at one of its facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, KSLA was sent a video of a substantial amount of water leaking from the ceiling of the medical facility. In the video, several people dressed in scrubs are seen trying to sop up the water with a number of towels. The individual who sent the video said they were concerned about sanitation and patient safety.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Who Wants to Serve on Caddo Commission in Shreveport?

The Caddo Parish Commission will interview the candidates who have applied to fill a vacancy on the panel next week. Five people have submitted applications to serve as a Commissioner for District 8 now that Jim Taliaferro has resigned his Parish seat to serve on the Shreveport City Council. Grace...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash

Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. Update: Tornado threat decreases as flood threat continues. Update: Tornado threat decreases...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Scheduled power outage set for Wednesday in Minden

MINDEN, La. - Residents in Minden are urged to prepare for a city-wide power outage on Wednesday. According to a post of the city's website, the scheduled outage will begin at 10 p.m. During the outage, a weather-related equipment repair will be made. The expected duration will be two hours,...
MINDEN, LA
