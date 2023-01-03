Read full article on original website
KTBS
High water covers some Bossier Parish roads
BENTON, La. -- A severe storm front moving across the area Monday dumped heavy rains causing flood waters to rise over roads and, in one case, the washout of a section of roadway in northern Bossier Parish. Water rose to cross sections of Carterville Road and Smith Road north of...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Broken Sewer Reason for Partial Closure of Shreveport Intersection
Once again, the failing, antiquated infrastructure of Shreveport's water and sewerage has been called into question as it has now caused more traffic congestion at an already congested intersection. And this time, stopped traffic has plenty of time to suffer through a terrible smell. According to the Louisiana Department of...
KTBS
SWEPCO reporting power outages across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. – SWEPCO customers across the region are dealing with power outages Monday in the wake of severe weather. Due to downed trees and powerlines, more than 4,400 customers were without service at 9 p.m. Crews will be fanning out across the region, working diligently to get power...
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
ktalnews.com
Severe thunderstorms are possible today and tonight
Severe thunderstorms are possible today and tonight. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, January 2nd. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top 10 Catches" of the weirdest, wackiest, and most unusual items found at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. New Year’s fitness resolutions. People...
KSLA
Missing elderly Bossier City woman found safe after LSP issues Silver Alert
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — An elderly Bossier City woman who went missing has been located and is safe, city spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. The news came less than an hour after Louisiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for help in finding Maria Montalvo. The 87-year-old woman’s...
ktalnews.com
Tornado Watches in effect for parts of ArkLaTex
Update: Next wave of storms arriving. The first wave of storms has moved out of the ArkLaTex. So far, it appears that we have avoided any tornadoes in our area as all of the damage reports have come from areas east of our viewing area. The next wave of storms is now moving through E TX and will soon arrive in Shreveport. So far this activity has remained below severe limits. While a tornado or two will remain a possibility, the main concern with these storms could be the heavy rain that they produce. Flash Flood Warnings are in effect over much of NW LA south of I-20. Hi-res models show that another one to three inches will be possible with isolated higher totals. More scattered storms are moving across the northern half of the area. It is also possible that these could produce a few spin-ups. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 9 pm. A Flood Watch is in effect through tonight.
q973radio.com
Spring Like Severe Weather Coming to the Shreveport Area on Monday
What a way to start 2023 — with severe spring like weather for the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex on Monday!. According to our weather partners at KTAL NBC 6, The Storm Prediction Center has the entire ArkLaTex included in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is number 3 on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest risk. All modes of severe weather will be possible. The Weather Prediction Center has all of the ArkLaTex included i a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall. This will be monitored very closely. It is always wise to have a safety plan in case a warning is issued for your area.
sbmag.net
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux: A New Path Forward
“This is not about me. This is about the people of Shreveport you know. We have tonight looked beyond historical barriers and distinctions. We have a new future in the city of Shreveport. It will look different than it has looked in the past and that new future means that everyone has a seat at the table. It means that we build consensus, and it means that we will move forward together…This was not about winning an election. It never has been about winning an election. Winning an election is simply the first step that we have to take to get on with the work of making our city the great city that it can be. We can build a common future, a future that all of us can enjoy and appreciate and we can have a city that all of us can be proud to say, “I LOVE SHREVEPORT!”
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier bees
BOSSIER CITY, La. (WVUE) - What started out as a 4-H project some 30 years ago has grown into a massive business for Bossier City’s Billy Hummer. His bee colonies, buzzing directly under the flight path of B-52s landing at Barksdale Air Force Base, produce 50,000 pounds of honey each year. Fitting, as the honey bee is Louisiana’s official state insect. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
KSLA
Vehicle crash involving motorcycle causes traffic congestion
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 4, a reported motorcycle crash took place around 2:45 p.m. on Terry Bradshaw Passway W near Linwood Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department and the Shreveport Fire Department were present at the scene. As of 3:30 p.m., only one lane was open, and traffic was...
Caddo Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Caddo residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
These 3 Eateries are Bringing Lunch Life to Downtown Shreveport
When You Think of Lunch Options You May Skip Over Downtown Shreveport. For many of us, we look at downtown Shreveport as a place to tackle business. The courthouse keeps downtown busy and then of course on the weekends many of us bounce around from club to club, however, downtown Shreveport is now a gold mine for lunch options.
KSLA
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport responds to video of large leak in ceiling
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has released a statement about a leak at one of its facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, KSLA was sent a video of a substantial amount of water leaking from the ceiling of the medical facility. In the video, several people dressed in scrubs are seen trying to sop up the water with a number of towels. The individual who sent the video said they were concerned about sanitation and patient safety.
Who Wants to Serve on Caddo Commission in Shreveport?
The Caddo Parish Commission will interview the candidates who have applied to fill a vacancy on the panel next week. Five people have submitted applications to serve as a Commissioner for District 8 now that Jim Taliaferro has resigned his Parish seat to serve on the Shreveport City Council. Grace...
ktalnews.com
Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. Update: Tornado threat decreases as flood threat continues. Update: Tornado threat decreases...
KTBS
Scheduled power outage set for Wednesday in Minden
MINDEN, La. - Residents in Minden are urged to prepare for a city-wide power outage on Wednesday. According to a post of the city's website, the scheduled outage will begin at 10 p.m. During the outage, a weather-related equipment repair will be made. The expected duration will be two hours,...
Are You Guilty Of Breaking This Simple Louisiana Law?
The website for personal injury attorney, Morris Bart, posted a number of Louisiana laws, that a good number of us could be proven guilty for violating. Thank the Lord that most of these are not longer enforced, but it makes you wonder what prompted the state of Louisiana's need for such legislation to begin with.
