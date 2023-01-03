Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game

Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa was helped off the field after an injury during the third quarter of the team's Week 18 AFC North showdown with the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Cappa, in his first season with the Bengals, has started all 16 games in which he's played. This story will be updated. LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ] This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati guard Alex Cappa helped off field after third-quarter injury vs. Baltimore

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 MINUTES AGO