Two people killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash in Somerset. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials said a 2021 blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2012 grey Toyota van...
Local gas prices among highest in area
Gas prices in Russell County are among the highest in the area, according to AAA’s gas price tracker. The average price of gas in Russell County sits at $2.96. Looking at neighboring counties, Clinton County has the highest average price at $3.17 and Cumberland County is slightly higher than Russell at $2.98.
At least one dead in Laurel County crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person is dead following an early morning crash in Laurel County. It happened Saturday morning at the junction of KY 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway in London. Police tell WYMT two cars were involved and there were injuries, but we do...
Pulaski Co. woman in recovery gives back to community through hot dog stand
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County woman addicted to drugs and alcohol says she hit rock bottom when she was sentenced to jail. She is now out, has her own business, and is serving some of the same people who locked her up. Stephanie Kennedy’s dark past goes...
Pulaski County man arrested following violent incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022. An indictment was issued for Sean O. Campbell, 48, on Friday. Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender. Officials...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of vehicle voucher scam
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is warning about a vehicle “voucher” scam making rounds. The scam involves a fake check for “money” to go toward a vehicle’s registration. The check shows a record ID number, an expiration date, a dollar amount...
Pulaski County deputies searching for missing girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Melissa Davis, 14, was last seen by family Tuesday on Glover Road in Eubank.
Officer, civilian injured in Oneida collision
ONEIDA | Two people were injured in an accident here Friday evening that involved a Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputy responding to a call and a private vehicle. None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening, but one of the occupants of the private vehicle — retired educator and coach Ted Williams — was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Kentucky using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Looking Down The Weather Road
Good Sunday, everyone. The first weekend of the new year is wrapping up with some light stuff falling across parts of central and eastern Kentucky. I’ll take a look at that, the chances for a bigger storm later next week and where this pattern is going for the rest of winter.
SPEDA sells 22 acres to build affordable housing near Valley Oak Commerce Complex
SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (January 5, 2023) — A new initiative of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) is taking a creative approach to fulfilling the need for affordable housing and workforce participation in the community. SPEDA recently sold nearly 22 acres of property at the Valley Oak Commerce Complex —...
Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip. Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety …. Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but...
Details released about fatal collision Monday evening
Kentucky State Police Post 15 released details Wednesday afternoon about a fatal collision that occurred on North Highway 127 Monday evening. According to state police, troopers responded to the collision at around 5:47 p.m. Preliminary investigations revealed that Alex Fabian Lopez Entzin, 23 of Russell Springs, was traveling south on Highway 127 in a 2013 Ford Escape when he met a 2022 GMC Terrain traveling north on Highway 127, operated by 75-year-old Wanda Wethington of Russell Springs.
Crossing guard hit by car outside of Boyle County school
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A school crossing guard is recovering after being hit while on the job in Boyle County, and parents say they aren’t surprised. Danville Police tell us it was a little after 7:30 Wednesday morning when a crossing guard who was working in front of Boyle County High School was hit by a car. Police say he was thrown onto the hood of the car before hitting the pavement.
