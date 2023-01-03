Read full article on original website
Deb Wilson
5d ago
I also pray that they are found safe. Maybe they are running away together, to be alone and live their life. It seems like a movie. I hate alzheimers and dementia, my Mother has it, I don't know if they do or not. But maybe they are trying to get away from people trying to tell them what to do..
Reply(2)
5
Elizabeth Gurtz
5d ago
Prayers for the Ferree family that they are found soon and safe
Reply
13
Related
Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
wdrb.com
Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
“Most Haunted Road In Indiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Indiana is a state with a rich history and cultural heritage, and it is no surprise that it is home to several haunted roads and highways that are believed to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural entities. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Indiana:
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
WSAZ
Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WSAZ) - A man with ties to Fayette County, West Virginia, who was wanted for drugging and sexually molesting a teen who later died was arrested Friday in Indiana, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Alain Luis Forget, who’s in his early 60s, is accused of drugging...
WLKY.com
Police: Cousins charged in southern Indiana murder detailed their plans in text
MADISON, Ind. — A few miles from downtown Madison, and on a rural county road, the parking lot of a southern Indiana business became a crime scene in the final days of 2022. When a man was shot and killed on the morning of Dec. 29, those responding feared a workplace shooting at Madison Precision Products.
wdrb.com
8 families displaced in South Louisville apartment fire Sunday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several apartment units are destroyed after an early Sunday morning apartment fire. Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District said eight families at River Pointe Apartments are impacted, but no one was hurt. It started just before 4:30 a.m. at the apartments on Orell Road, which is...
wdrb.com
LMPD: woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry Neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Aaron Ellis with LMPD says the reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue came in shortly after midnight Sunday. Officers found a woman with gun shot injuries when they got...
wdrb.com
22-year-old Magnolia woman dies after vehicle collision with Hart County school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died after crashing her vehicle into a Hart County School bus on Friday. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred around 4 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. Police say the initial investigations shows that Robin Rutledge of Magnolia...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations during National Blood Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is hoping the start of the year will help encourage people to donate blood. January is also National Blood Month. Eric Lindsey with KBC said typically December is a low month for donations with the holidays and January serves as a good opportunity as people set New Year's resolutions.
wdrb.com
Louisville police say male taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male went to the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South 42nd Street around 7 p.m. That's near West Broadway.
WHAS 11
No charges for driver after Indiana 3-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will not charge a driver who hit a 3-year-old child and left the scene. It happened in the parking lot of Clearwater Village Shopping Center off 82nd Street July 18. The prosecutor's office said Jyrie Mathews was bent over near a storm...
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
wdrb.com
Early release denied for Kentucky woman convicted in Floyd County DUI crash that killed 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman convicted of killing three people while driving under the influence in the wrong direction on I-265 in 2021 must serve out the entirety of her original12-year-prison term, but she will have to spend less time on probation than originally sentenced. Taylor Barefoot was...
wdrb.com
Clark County police arrest man after 2-hour pursuit in wooded area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested Friday by Clark County police after a long pursuit that went through a wooded area. Mark Grube, a spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, said multiple agencies in the southern Indiana area attempted to bring Henry Cornett, 32, of Jeffersonville, into custody at 2:15 p.m.
k105.com
Big cat spotted in Leitchfield. What is it? Expert, hunters weigh in.
A video and photograph taken Friday afternoon of a hillside next to the Leitchfield Walmart shows a large cat of some type. Exactly what type of cat it is, at this point, is up for debate. Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Sgt. Thomas Blackwell, after observing the video and photo taken...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
wdrb.com
Indiana lawmaker blames gas company for southern Indiana carbon monoxide scares
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend. State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night. The Clarksville...
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
wdrb.com
Lanes on Interstate 64 westbound blocked near Middletown after 5-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lanes are blocked after a crash on Interstate 64 westbound near the Gene Snyder Freeway in east Louisville on Sunday morning. TRIMARC reported a five-vehicle crash around 11:15 a.m. on I-64 near Middletown. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 18.1, in between I-265 and the Blankenbaker Parkway exit.
Comments / 12