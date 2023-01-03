Read full article on original website
Dog abandoned at Charlotte airport by owner, rescue organization trying to find home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A rescue organization is hoping to find a permanent home for a dog after it was surrendered by its owner at Charlotte Douglas Airport last week. FurBabies Animal Rescue said Baby Girl, a Beagle girl was rescued from the airport by an airline worker on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Fire rips through abandoned education building in Salisbury, firefighters say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A five-alarm ripped through an abandoned building in Salisbury Saturday night, firefighters said. The Churchland Fire Department said it was assisting Rowan units in East Spencer at the old Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on North Long Street just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday. WCNC Charlotte has reached...
Redesign opens at Fort Mill Parkway and Spratt Street in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — A project to redesign an intersection in southern portions of Fort Mill has been completed and opened to the public Friday. The new intersection of Spratt Street and Fort Mill Parkway near Riverview Elementary School opened to drivers Friday. The new design makes it easier...
How to get free compost in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Calling all Salisbury gardeners! The City of Salisbury is giving away free compost at the Grants Creek Compost Facility every Friday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday, Salisbury residents can pick up unlimited compost at no charge. All that's asked is you bring your own container. Want compost by the truckload? That's fine too -- just supply the truck.
Business Facilities names North Carolina named '2022 State of the Year' for economic development
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Business Facilities magazine has recognized North Carolina as the 2022 "State of the Year" in economic development for the second time. The magazine, a preeminent publication on economic development and business recruitment around the U.S., also awarded the Tar Heel State this honor in 2021. In...
Charlotte police asking for public's help to find missing man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 4:23 p.m. along Tipton Drive, not far from Statesville Avenue, in north Charlotte, according to police. McLaughlin's family is...
'We’ll actually start to make an impact' | Charlotte taproom finding new ways to 'go green'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Out having a drink might not make much of a difference in most cases, but the owners of the Hoppin’ brand hope to change that. Through a partnership with Skoot—a corporation committed to offsetting carbon emissions—the goal is to plant more trees and go green.
Coronavirus trends ticking up in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New data from North Carolina health officials indicates COVID-19 cases are climbing again, reaching numbers not seen since winter 2021. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS), more than 1,500 people were admitted to the hospital this week, a 46% increase over the last week's admissions rate. Almost 22,000 virus cases were also reported.
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
Push for bike safety after cyclist hit in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a call for safety changes for pedestrians in Charlotte. It comes after a serious crash involving a bicyclist earlier this week in Plaza Midwood. Cars have flown down the road in Plaza Midwood just days after a tragic scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the biker was hit by the car accidentally.
Charlotte FC announces where Christian Fuchs is heading next
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC captain Christian Fuchs, who announced his retirement from playing 19 professional seasons on Thursday, obviously couldn't wait any longer to get back into the beautiful game. On Friday, WCNC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni found out Fuchs will be joining Charlotte FC's front office...
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight
There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
Strike on the table for CATS bus operators
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of failed contract negotiations, Charlotte Area Transit System bus operators are weighing out their options. Sources told WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre that two contracts were rejected by operators who are represented by the SMART union. The next vote is on Jan. 7, and...
Charlotte city councilman didn't break conflicts of interest law because he no longer has stake in construction company, Mecklenburg DA says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office will not be pursuing charges against Charlotte city councilman James "Smuggie" Mitchell Jr. after a state investigation into whether he broke laws regarding conflicts of interest. The letter from District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III was sent to the North Carolina...
StarMed looks toward underserved communities, creates food insecurity program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg County officials, nearly 15% of the county's households are considered food insecure. Food insecurity happens when people have a reduced variety and quality in their diet, which may cause them to have disrupted eating patterns or eat less due to a lack of money or resources.
Police looking for witnesses in Madison County in connection to Madalina Cojocari case
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is asking for additional witness information in connection to the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. On Friday, investigators released a photo of a Toyota Prius. They said Madalina's mother, Diana Cojocari, may have been in Madison County, North Carolina sometime between Nov. 22 and Dec. 15.
South End coffee shop offers opportunity for adults living with intellectual disabilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Bitty and Beau's in South End, you can get a delicious cup of coffee and an endless supply of hope. That hope is because this unique business is all about the value, acceptance and worth of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Ben and Amy Wright opened the first Bitty and Beau's in 2016 with the goal of making a difference in the lives of those with disabilities.
Charlotte SHOUT! wants you to design a poster for this year's festival
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The internationally acclaimed arts festival, Charlotte SHOUT! is back and they are inviting artists to enter the 2023 Poster Completion. All you have to do is create an original Charlotte SHOUT! poster for a chance to be selected as the "face" of this year's festival. For...
QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just because it's January doesn't mean it has to be boring! Enjoy the sunny weather while it lasts with exciting events in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!. Friday, Jan. 6. Comedy Showcase @ Common Market. Start your weekend off with a night of laughs at...
Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
