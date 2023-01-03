ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

How to get free compost in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Calling all Salisbury gardeners! The City of Salisbury is giving away free compost at the Grants Creek Compost Facility every Friday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday, Salisbury residents can pick up unlimited compost at no charge. All that's asked is you bring your own container. Want compost by the truckload? That's fine too -- just supply the truck.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte police asking for public's help to find missing man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 4:23 p.m. along Tipton Drive, not far from Statesville Avenue, in north Charlotte, according to police. McLaughlin's family is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Coronavirus trends ticking up in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New data from North Carolina health officials indicates COVID-19 cases are climbing again, reaching numbers not seen since winter 2021. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS), more than 1,500 people were admitted to the hospital this week, a 46% increase over the last week's admissions rate. Almost 22,000 virus cases were also reported.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Push for bike safety after cyclist hit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a call for safety changes for pedestrians in Charlotte. It comes after a serious crash involving a bicyclist earlier this week in Plaza Midwood. Cars have flown down the road in Plaza Midwood just days after a tragic scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the biker was hit by the car accidentally.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte FC announces where Christian Fuchs is heading next

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC captain Christian Fuchs, who announced his retirement from playing 19 professional seasons on Thursday, obviously couldn't wait any longer to get back into the beautiful game. On Friday, WCNC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni found out Fuchs will be joining Charlotte FC's front office...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight

There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Strike on the table for CATS bus operators

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of failed contract negotiations, Charlotte Area Transit System bus operators are weighing out their options. Sources told WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre that two contracts were rejected by operators who are represented by the SMART union. The next vote is on Jan. 7, and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte city councilman didn't break conflicts of interest law because he no longer has stake in construction company, Mecklenburg DA says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office will not be pursuing charges against Charlotte city councilman James "Smuggie" Mitchell Jr. after a state investigation into whether he broke laws regarding conflicts of interest. The letter from District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III was sent to the North Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South End coffee shop offers opportunity for adults living with intellectual disabilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Bitty and Beau's in South End, you can get a delicious cup of coffee and an endless supply of hope. That hope is because this unique business is all about the value, acceptance and worth of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Ben and Amy Wright opened the first Bitty and Beau's in 2016 with the goal of making a difference in the lives of those with disabilities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just because it's January doesn't mean it has to be boring! Enjoy the sunny weather while it lasts with exciting events in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!. Friday, Jan. 6. Comedy Showcase @ Common Market. Start your weekend off with a night of laughs at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
CHARLOTTE, NC

