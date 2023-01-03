ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh's shock blast from the past!

By Elaine Reilly
 5 days ago

Dylan Keogh comforts a significant figure from his past in Casualty episode Start the Fire (BBC One, 9pm, Saturday, January 7 2023 — See our TV Guide for listings) while Rash Masum realises something is seriously wrong with his father…

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Dylan Keogh torn between duty and loyalty

Dylan Keogh (William Beck) is blown away when his mentor is admitted to the ED in a serious way following a fire at her care home. Dr Jemima Hargrove (Souad Faress Game of Thrones , Back to Life , The Archers ) is accused of starting the deadly blaze, yet Dylan suspects she’s the victim of abuse…

With determined DCI Vadra hot on the case, Jemima confides in Dylan that she returned to the burning building to retrieve a notebook of great importance. Now the ED clinical lead must choose between telling the police everything he knows and protecting his distressed teacher.

Will Jemima's arrival in the ED shed more light on Dylan's past? (Image credit: BBC)

There’s also the small matter of running the ED, saving lives and keeping hospital manager Marcus Fidel (Adam Sina) happy by attending a pointless training seminar! Is Dylan inching towards breaking point?

Marcus is on Dylan's case to attend a management training course. (Image credit: BBC)

Rash’s shocking discovery

Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) has wanted to introduce his girlfriend Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) to his father for quite some time now. And he gets his wish this week — under less than ideal circumstances.

This week Rash’s dad Ashok (Kriss Dosanjh Coronation Street , All Creatures Great and Small , The Larkins ) turns up at the ED with his partner Mona Nadkarni (Shobu Kapoor EastEnders , Citizen Khan , We Are Lady Parts ).

Paige gets up close and personal with Ashok and Mona. (Image credit: BBC)

Busy Rash tasks Paige with treating Mona for a nasty hand injury, which gives the junior doctor a unique opportunity to see the couple interact up close. And something is definitely off between Ashok and Mona.

Ashok appears distracted and vague, while Mona displays signs of being distrustful and controlling.

Paige tells Rash her suspicions and between them they quickly jump to conclusions.

Behind the scenes Neet Mohan, Shobu Kapoor and Kriss Dosanjh are a happy family, but on-screen a shock storyline is building... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, an observant Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) believes he knows what’s really at the root of Ashok and Mona’s strange behaviour. Charlie tentatively reveals his thoughts, leaving shocked Rash reeling! Is Ashok in danger?

Charlie is shocked by Rash's angry reaction. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week…

Paige and Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) call an uneasy truce, as the junior doctor wrestles with her letter for the GMC. However, when Paige once again goes against Stevie’s instructions while treating a patient, another showdown could be on the cards.

Will Paige find herself in Stevie's bad books again? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, a care home Casanova has some serious explaining to do!

Faith manages to locate Jemima Hargrove’s missing bag containing the all-important notebook. What will it reveal?

And the ED is experiencing a linen shortage, meaning there’s severe delays in making beds available for patients.

Faith is concerned about Dylan... (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty episode Start the Fire airs on Saturday, January 7 2023 at 9pm on BBC1 and is available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

