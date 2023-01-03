Read full article on original website
Healey Names Climate Chief On First Day as Gov.
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey marked her first full day on the job Friday, January 6 by issuing an executive order creating what she says is the nation's first cabinet-level state climate chief. Healey said the climate chief will be charged with working with state officials and municipal leaders to help Massachusetts meet
Healey Sworn In as Massachusetts Governor
BOSTON (AP) – Maura Healey was sworn in as the first woman and first open member of the LGBTQ community to be elected Massachusetts governor. Healey's inauguration Thursday signals a political shift in the state's top elected office from GOP to Democratic hands. Healey replaces former Governor Charlie Baker, who opted not to seek reelection
Baker Marks Final Full Day in Office
BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker engaged in a series of ceremonies during his last full day as governor Wednesday, marking the transition of power in the top office on Beacon Hill from GOP to Democratic hands. During a private ceremony, the Republican handed Democrat Maura Healey, set to be sworn in on Thursday,
Sunday Journal – State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos
We were pleased to welcome State Representative Steven Xiarhos (R) back onto Sunday Journal this weekend. Nearly a year after it was officially signed, Steve spoke about the impact of Nero's Law in Massachusetts thus far. He also provided an overview of initiatives undertaken in 2022 as well as plans for the 2023 legislative year.
Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding
HYANNIS – A grant application requesting $1.882 billion in federal funding for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements has been denied, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The money, requested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who maintain the bridges, would have been provided by the first round of the Bridge Investment Program,
Feds Award $10M to Cape Cod Gateway Airport
HYANNIS – Federal grants totaling almost $10 million have been awarded by the Department of Transportation to Cape Cod Gateway Airport. About $5.3 million will be used to modify 3,000 feet of the airport access road, while about $4.3 million will be used to construct a new aircraft hangar and improve existing buildings. "Cape Cod
