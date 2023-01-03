We were pleased to welcome State Representative Steven Xiarhos (R) back onto Sunday Journal this weekend. Nearly a year after it was officially signed, Steve spoke about the impact of Nero’s Law in Massachusetts thus far. He also provided an overview of initiatives undertaken in 2022 as well as plans for the 2023 legislative year. […] The post Sunday Journal – State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos appeared first on CapeCod.com.

