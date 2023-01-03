HYANNIS – Barnstable residents are being invited to learn more about work scheduled to be carried out along Ocean Street. The south end of the road will be undergoing sidewalk renovations from Kalmus Beach to the John F. Kennedy Memorial. The entrance to the beach will also be relocated, while the water main in the […] The post Barnstable to Hold Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project appeared first on CapeCod.com.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO