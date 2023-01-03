Read full article on original website
Falmouth Seeks Public Input on Next Town Manager
FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board is seeking public input on their search for the town’s next town manager. The board is hosting a community forum to offer residents the chance to give input on the desired qualities, strengths, and traits of the person who next takes on the job. The session comes after this […] The post Falmouth Seeks Public Input on Next Town Manager appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Sunday Journal – State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos
We were pleased to welcome State Representative Steven Xiarhos (R) back onto Sunday Journal this weekend. Nearly a year after it was officially signed, Steve spoke about the impact of Nero’s Law in Massachusetts thus far. He also provided an overview of initiatives undertaken in 2022 as well as plans for the 2023 legislative year. […] The post Sunday Journal – State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable to Hold Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project
HYANNIS – Barnstable residents are being invited to learn more about work scheduled to be carried out along Ocean Street. The south end of the road will be undergoing sidewalk renovations from Kalmus Beach to the John F. Kennedy Memorial. The entrance to the beach will also be relocated, while the water main in the […] The post Barnstable to Hold Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding
HYANNIS – A grant application requesting $1.882 billion in federal funding for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements has been denied, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The money, requested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who maintain the bridges, would have been provided by the first round of the Bridge Investment Program, […] The post Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Video: Coast Guard airlifts ailing cruise ship passenger off Nantucket
NANTUCKET – The Coast Guard conducted a medevac of a cruise ship passenger 85 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Wednesday. Coast Guard Sector Southeast New England watchstanders received a notification of an 82-year-old passenger with a suspected pulmonary embolism, aboard the cruise ship Queen Mary II. A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, […] The post Video: Coast Guard airlifts ailing cruise ship passenger off Nantucket appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Falmouth High Girls Hockey Team to Play at Fenway Park
FALMOUTH – The Falmouth High School girls hockey team will be taking to the ice at a special venue on Thursday, January 12: Fenway Park in Boston, the home of the Red Sox. The Clippers will be playing the girls from Ursuline Academy in Dedham at 8 p.m. The game will go down officially as […] The post Falmouth High Girls Hockey Team to Play at Fenway Park appeared first on CapeCod.com.
