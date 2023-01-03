ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecoddaily.com

Falmouth Seeks Public Input on Next Town Manager

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board is seeking public input on their search for the town’s next town manager. The board is hosting a community forum to offer residents the chance to give input on the desired qualities, strengths, and traits of the person who next takes on the job. The session comes after this […] The post Falmouth Seeks Public Input on Next Town Manager appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding

HYANNIS – A grant application requesting $1.882 billion in federal funding for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements has been denied, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The money, requested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who maintain the bridges, would have been provided by the first round of the Bridge Investment Program, […] The post Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Upper Cape Tech Receives State Funding for Automotive Training

BOURNE – Upper Cape Cod Technical High School is getting $120,000 in state funding for training programs. The grant, issued as part of about $3.6 million given out across Massachusetts to wrap up 2022 by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, aims to prepare students for jobs in the automotive service field. Technician […] The post Upper Cape Tech Receives State Funding for Automotive Training appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Video: Coast Guard airlifts ailing cruise ship passenger off Nantucket

﻿ NANTUCKET – The Coast Guard conducted a medevac of a cruise ship passenger 85 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Wednesday. Coast Guard Sector Southeast New England watchstanders received a notification of an 82-year-old passenger with a suspected pulmonary embolism, aboard the cruise ship Queen Mary II. A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, […] The post Video: Coast Guard airlifts ailing cruise ship passenger off Nantucket appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Falmouth High Girls Hockey Team to Play at Fenway Park

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth High School girls hockey team will be taking to the ice at a special venue on Thursday, January 12: Fenway Park in Boston, the home of the Red Sox. The Clippers will be playing the girls from Ursuline Academy in Dedham at 8 p.m. The game will go down officially as […] The post Falmouth High Girls Hockey Team to Play at Fenway Park appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy