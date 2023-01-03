FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board is seeking public input on their search for the town’s next town manager. The board is hosting a community forum to offer residents the chance to give input on the desired qualities, strengths, and traits of the person who next takes on the job. The session comes after this […] The post Falmouth Seeks Public Input on Next Town Manager appeared first on CapeCod.com.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO