Read full article on original website
Related
jack1065.com
1 hospitalized Saturday following Edison Neighborhood shooting incident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday, January 7. Public Safety Officers responded to the 500 block of Vernon Street in Kalamazoo’s Edison Neighborhood around 4 p.m. to a report of a subject who was struck by gunfire. On scene, they found a victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
jack1065.com
Allegan Co. family of four found dead in apparent murder/suicide
LEE TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – A family of four in southern Allegan County has passed away from what authorities are calling a homicide/suicide Saturday afternoon. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Detective Lieutenant Mike Brown, deputies were dispatched to an address off of 54th Street in Lee Township around 12:35 PM after a man who had gone to that residence to check on family members inside didn’t get a response. That man called 911 when he peered into the windows and saw his niece lying on the bottom floor of that bi-level home.
jack1065.com
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
jack1065.com
MSP investigating theft of cable and wire from Calhoun substation
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating the larceny of electrical cable and wire from an electrical substation located at F Drive North and 26 Mile Road in Calhoun County’s Sheridan Township. Troopers say the suspects stole the cable and...
jack1065.com
Former police chief of Vicksburg passes away at 75
VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former Vicksburg police chief has passed away. Fox 17 reported on Thursday, January 5 that 75-year-old Michael Descheneau battled Lewy body Dementia and Parkinsonism until his passing on Tuesday, January 3. Descheneau was born in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1947 and is a...
jack1065.com
Boysen officially sworn in as chief of Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s Acting Chief David Boysen has officially been sworn in as the Public Safety Chief on Thursday, January 5. The swearing in ceremony took place just days after the City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with the former...
jack1065.com
Allegan County Board elects chair, vice chair, and road commissioners
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Board of Commissioners have elected Commissioner Jim Storey of Holland as its chairperson and Commissioner Dean Kapenga of Hamilton as its vice chair during organizational meeting. According to a news released dated Thursday, January 5, the board also elected former county...
jack1065.com
Hunger relief charities to co-host free Martin Luther King Jr. Day dinner
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – God’s Kitchen of Michigan and Broncos Kitchen, nonprofit hunger relief charities serving greater Kalamazoo County, will co-host a free Martin Luther King Day Jr. dinner Monday, January 16. Dinner will be served from 5:00-6 :00 p.m. at the Wesley Foundation, 2350 Ring Road...
jack1065.com
Calhoun Commissioners sworn in, Kathy-Sue Vette chosen as chairperson
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The seven Calhoun County Board of Commissioners were sworn in for their new terms on Thursday night. Among those taking their oaths were new commissioners Monique French from District 2 and Diane Thompson from District 6. The Commissioners selected Kathy-Sue Vette as the chairperson for...
Comments / 0