WISN
Four houses and one garage damaged in Milwaukee fire
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a garage fire near North 26th and West Vliet streets Saturday afternoon. The fire damaged a total of four homes and one garage. One of the homes is now uninhabitable. "I was just looking out of my window and I saw a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
CBS 58
Police investigate single-vehicle rollover crash on I-43 at 116th Street
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-43 at 116th Street. Police say the vehicle was occupied by one adult and five minors. They were all taken to a hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield retail theft leads to police pursuit; 3 arrested
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Three thieves were taken into custody Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after robbing a retail store and leading Greenfield police on a pursuit. Greenfield police said three individuals were stealing from a retail store near 76th and Forest Home around 5 a.m. Two of the thieves fled the area, and police followed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6. Police said the man stole tools from inside Home Depot around 3 p.m. The thief then...
WISN
I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened
MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash; 2 teens arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police said two 17-year-old boys were arrested after a police chase and crash Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Officials said a West Allis officer was in the area of 70th and Rogers around 1 a.m. and saw an Acura speeding, estimated to be around 60 mph. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled while running a stop sign.
Three police pursuits overnight, several teens arrested: Milwaukee Police
The Milwaukee Police Department was involved in three vehicle pursuits overnight, resulting in several arrests.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
Neighbors speak out about high speeds following a deadly crash
People on Milwaukee's north side are speaking out after a deadly crash by sharing their concerns for Good Hope Road.
Racine woman charged in connection to quintuple shooting in Racine last year
A Racine woman was recently charged in connection to a quintuple shooting that happened in Racine in August.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rollover crash on I-43 near Hale Interchange
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a rollover crash on I-43 at 116th Street on Saturday night, Jan. 7. Officials said the vehicle was occupied by 1 adult and 5 minors, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12th and Wright shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 61-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright on the city's north side Friday evening, Jan. 6. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman Park police chase, crash; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night, Jan. 6 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. Police said they began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle driving recklessly near Sherman and Locust around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said the pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
WISN
Sheriff's deputy fired, accused of stealing $400 during eviction
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy is off the force, accused of stealing money during an eviction. According to a criminal complaint obtained by WISN 12 News, former deputy Christopher Boyd was serving an eviction April 22, 2022, near 40th and Burleigh when evicted tenant's boyfriend accused him of stealing $400 from a drawer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting on Milwaukee's south side, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 16th and Greenfield on Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
WISN
Brown Deer police are looking for 9-year-old missing since May 2022
BROWN DEER, Wis. — The Brown Deer police and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are asking for help finding 9-year-old Isaiah Kemp last seen in May 2022. Police believe Isaiah is with his biological mother Ebony J. Harris also known as Zubiya Bey. The report from Brown...
WISN
Milwaukee woman found guilty by no contest plea for releasing a pet bobcat
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman was cited for releasing a pet bobcat in Green Lake County. Morgan Machnik, 24, was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on one count of "unlawfully introduce/stock wild animals," according to online court records. The state cited Machnik in November....
