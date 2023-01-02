Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury
Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
Arn Anderson On Physical Limitations Following His Career-Ending Injury, Magnum TA Inspiring Him
Arn Anderson recently took to his podcast, “ARN,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Arn discussed what physical limitations he has after his career-ending injury, how Magnum TA inspires him, and more. Here are the highlights:. What physical activities he could not do after his shoulder surgery:. Throw...
Final NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Card (1/4/23) – WWE and AEW Stars in Action
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is just hours away from Wrestle Kingdom 17, widely regarded as the company’s biggest event of the year. It will be held at the Tokyo Dome on a single night in 2023 as opposed to over the course of three nights, which will mark a change. On January 21, there will be a second night of the event at a smaller venue.
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
Kenny Omega Crowned IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW’s Kenny Omega is the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. Omega defeated Will Ospreay in the co-main event of Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. Don Callis joined Omega in the ring for the bout, which lasted more than...
Wrestling reporter believes that Naomi will make return to WWE
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu will be in attendance to support Sasha. During Wrestling Observer...
Fred Rosser Comments On Possibly Defending NJPW Title In Major US Promotion
One current NJPW champion has discussed potentially putting his gold up for grabs under the AEW banner. Fred Rosser is the reigning NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. He captured the title back in May from Tom Lawlor at the "Strong: Collision in Philadelphia" event. During an interview with "Ten Count" host Steve Fall, Rosser described NJPW as "sacred" to him. He said he holds the Strong Openweight Championship with pride because it's the first major singles title of his wrestling career. Rosser likens NJPW Strong to "WWE NXT," going as far as to call NJPW Strong his "baby."
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 live results: White vs. Okada, Omega vs. Ospreay
Wednesday's event is expected to feature an appearance by Sasha Banks.
Shotzi Is Looking Forward To KAIRI & Mercedes Mone Match
Count Shotzi among the number of folks who are looking forward to the upcoming IWGP Women’s Championship match. Mercedes Mone will make her in-ring debut for New Japan when she challenges KAIRI for the title. Shotzi wrote: “Cant wait for the banger @MercedesVarnado and @KAIRI_official is about to give....
Josh Alexander Comments On Becoming The Longest Reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion
Josh Alexander has added another feather to his cap by becoming the longest-reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion. The Walking Weapon broke the record previously held by Bobby Roode with his ongoing 257-day title reign. On Busted Open Radio, Alexander addressed his latest milestone to reveal what separates him from his...
Pantoja’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Review
January 4th, 2023 | Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 26,085. Although I’m not excited about this card overall, there are two matches that stand out for me and the appearance of Mercedes Varnado that has me intrigued. Plus, we’re back to things being one night instead of two or three, so that’s a positive. Also, we’ve got cheering crowds again!
Jim Ross Reacts To Idea That Generational Gap Prevents Him For Clearing Up CM Punk Situation
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” and discussed a recent episode of Sirius XM’s “Busted Open Radio” that he listened to, in which a fan asked if Ross should be brought in as a diplomatic middle-man to form some reconciliation between Tony Khan, CM Punk, and The Elite.
Karl Anderson Thanks NJPW & Tama Tonga, Promotes WWE Raw
Karl Anderson bid farewell to NJPW for now following his match with Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As noted, Tonga defeated Anderson at the NJPW show to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to thank Tonga and NJPW, plugging WWE Raw at the same time.
AEW Battle Of The Belts VI Date & Location Revealed
All Elite Wrestling has announced the date and venue for Battle of the Belts VI via their website. The sixth edition of the quarterly special on TNT is scheduled for April 7 and will emanate from the Ryan Centre in Kingston, Rhode Island. The show will be part of a live episode of AEW Rampage, airing immediately after Rampage goes off the air.
WWE Notes: Regal To Be At SmackDown, Sami’s Honorary Uce Shirt
A couple of WWE news items to pass along for the evening:. PWInsider reports that William Regal will be working backstage at SmackDown tomorrow night. This week’s episode will take place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Under the condition of his release from AEW, Regal will not be appearing onscreen. His involvement in tomorrow night’s show will be part of his new role since returning to work for WWE earlier this week.
Hiromu Takahashi Crowned IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion
At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Hiromu Takahashi overcame defending champion Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado and Master Wato in a four-way match to become the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. The finish of the match saw Hiromu Takahashi pin Master Wato following a devastating Time Bomb. The match lasted just under 17...
