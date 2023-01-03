Read full article on original website
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave With Vince McMahon’s Return
Could Vince McMahon’s return to WWE spark a mass exodus of talent from the promotion?. After a press release shared yesterday confirmed reports that McMahon wanted to return, an SEC filing today confirmed that he is back on the board of directors. Sources in WWE who spoke to Pwinsider...
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Ex-NXT Star
According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H is interested in bringing back EJ Nduka, the 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder who competed in NXT as Ezra Judge. The report indicates that WWE is interested in signing Nduka after his MLW deal...
Ric Flair Says Wrestling Business Is Insensitive, Talks Wrestler Unions
During a recent NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, play was stopped to attend to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field of play, and was taken away in an ambulance. The incident moved Ric Flair to comment on the insensitivity of the pro wrestling business.
Kenny Omega Comments On Future Plans, Wanting To Face Shingo Takagi
At NJPW’s New Year Dash event, newly crowned IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega teamed up with newly crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. The longtime rivals defeated United Empire’s Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare in the night’s main event. After the match, Tokyo Sports caught...
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Bruce Prichard Names Ex-WWE Superstars Who Won’t Go In The Hall Of Fame
Don’t expect to see the career of Shane Douglas celebrated with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 with Andre the Giant being the only inductee that year. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard fielded names suggested by...
Ric Flair Talks Charlotte Flair’s Return – Where She Has Been
Ric Flair is delighted to see his daughter Charlotte back on top of WWE’s women’s division after spending much of 2022 away from the ring. On the final SmackDown of 2022, Flair returned and dethroned Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Speaking on “After...
Dutch Mantell Discusses Sami Zayn & His Storyline With The Bloodline
On the latest episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell opened up about Sami Zayn and his ongoing storyline with The Bloodline. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sami Zayn’s connection with the WWE Universe: “He has what every great wrestler has to have....
Bully Ray Says Jimmy Snuka Inspired Him To Be A Wrestler
Bully Ray will challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact Wrestling World Championship in a Full Metal Mayhem Match at the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. While speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBing, Ray revealed that it was one of Jimmy Snuka’s most legendary matches in...
Backstage News On What WWE Officials Told Employees During Meeting About Vince McMahon’s Return
On Friday afternoon, WWE held an “all hands on deck” meeting following the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was only held for employees and was delayed by 15 minutes. Additionally, the meeting only...
Nina Samuels Claims Mandy Rose Will Be “Fine” Post-WWE Release
On December 14, 2022, WWE released Mandy Rose from her contract due to some risque content she was posting on her FanTime page. Within a week of her release, Mandy earned $500,000 from her FanTime subscriptions and finished 2022 as a self-made millionaire. In an interview with The Ten Count,...
AEW News: Darby Turns 30, Saraya Appearing On Hey! EW, More
A few news bits to pass along from AEW today. Current AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin celebrated his 30th birthday. You can see AEW’s post for him below:. Saraya will be RJ City’s guest on Hey! (EW) tomorrow. A preview clip of her appearance can be seen below:
WWE Officially Announces Vince McMahon’s Return
Earlier today, WWE issued a press release that confirms Vince McMahon is back on the Board of Directors as previously noted. You can check out the official announcement below:. WWE PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING COMPOSITION OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES. STAMFORD, Conn., January 6, 2023 –...
NWF Co-Founder & Wrestling Legend Johnny Powers Passes Away
Johnny Powers has passed away. He was 79 years old. Slam Wrestling reports that Powers passed in his sleep at home in Smithville, Ontario on December 30th. Powers wrestled for the NWA and the WWWF, as well as co-founding the National Wrestling Federation. Born Dennis Waters, Powers began training as...
Matt Hardy Discusses Marq Quen’s Injury, Ethan Page, & More
Speaking on the most recent episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy talked about Marq Quen returning from injury and a new dynamic with Ethan Page. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. When fans might see Marq Quen return:...
Taz Comments On The Great Muta, Kevin Sullivan, Jamie Hayter, More
In a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, AEW announcer Taz touched on a variety of subjects, including being an original, his dream opponent, and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter’s recent title defense against Hikaru Shida. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On...
Producers For Last Night’s SmackDown Revealed, Notes From Backstage
Fightful Select has details about the producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown. You can see the details for each match/segment below:. Jason Jordan produced the opening Bloodline and Kevin Owens segment. James Gibson (Jamie Noble) produced Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar. Shawn Daivari produced the Liv Morgan and...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/6/23)
WWE invades the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. – Royal Rumble Qualifying...
Breaking: Vince McMahon Returns To WWE With Immediate Effect
Vince McMahon’s plot to return to WWE has proven to be successful, with the former Chairman now back with the company as of today. McMahon retired from WWE in July of last year due to allegations of misconduct with female employees that resulted in millions of dollars paid out in NDAs.
