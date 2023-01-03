Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury
Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Fish Reveals His Pick For Match Of The Year
Former WWE/AEW wrestler Bobby Fish picked the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say on “The Demi Awards” episode of his Undisputed Podcast:. “Match of the year for...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Has Been Reaching Out To Current AEW Star
When John Cena first introduced the world to the Dr. of Thuganomics he would often take aim at his opponents and destroy them verbally by rapping. Max Caster of The Acclaimed has received a lot attention for his rap skills as of late and he’s destroyed a number of people with his verbal jabs.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – Singer HARDY Blasts Solo Sikoa, To Perform At Royal Rumble
Country music singer HARDY will perform live at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, as was announced this week on Monday Night RAW. HARDY was at ringside for Solo Sikoa’s “Nashville Street Fight” against Elias on the inaugural RAW of the new year, and offered Elias a guitar to hit Sikoa with. After the Samoan had fought Elias off, HARDY stepped in between the ropes and smashed the guitar over Sikoa’s back to no avail. HARDY quickly fled the ring as Sikoa slammed Elias through a piano to score the pinfall victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix And Brandi Rhodes Discuss The Possibility Of Their Children Wrestling
The pro wrestling industry is no stranger to second, third, and even fourth generations of talent. Cody Rhodes is a second generation talent himself, and there's always the possibility of his daughter continuing the Rhodes legacy. This was a topic of discussion during a recent episode of the "2 Truths and 1 Lie" podcast hosted by Brandi Rhodes.
PWMania
WWE Star Congratulates Kenny Omega on Title Victory, Omega Reacts to Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega, the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, has forgiven Will Ospreay. As PWMania.com previously reported, Omega defeated Ospreay in a bloody match to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. You can check out highlights from the match by clicking here.
ewrestlingnews.com
Erick Rowan On Baron Corbin’s Dedication To Improve, Necessary Attitude For Recruited Athletes
Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan was recently interviewed by The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Rowan discussed Baron Corbin and his dedication to improve, his own journey on the indie scene, and much more. You can check out some highlights from the...
411mania.com
Latest On Mercedes Mone AEW Rumors, Potential WWE Return
As previously reported, Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week and is set to wrestle for them next month. While fans have been speculating that she could appear for AEW, it seems that may not be the case. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Mone is not expected to sign with AEW and will not be in Los Angeles next week. Mone reportedly doesn’t want to make a long-term commitment, which is what an AEW deal would be.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dark Results – Episode 177
The following are the results from episode 177 of AEW Dark, which aired on January 3, 2022. Christopher Daniels def. Brian Pillman Jr. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) (w/Evil Uno) def. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling) def. Adrian Alanis &...
ComicBook
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch This Week’s Episodes Of ‘Being The Elite’ & AEW Dark: Elevation, More
You can check out this week’s edition of ‘Being the Elite’ below. This episode is titled “Carnage and Cold Weather”:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project. * Hikaru...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Is Officially Back With WWE
William Regal is back with WWE following his departure from All Elite Wrestling. Regal had an opt-out clause in his AEW contract, but AEW President Tony Khan had an option earlier than that, allowing Regal to leave the company early as requested. Regal wanted to return to WWE to be with his son in NXT and work with Triple H again.
ewrestlingnews.com
Josh Alexander Comments On Becoming The Longest Reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion
Josh Alexander has added another feather to his cap by becoming the longest-reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion. The Walking Weapon broke the record previously held by Bobby Roode with his ongoing 257-day title reign. On Busted Open Radio, Alexander addressed his latest milestone to reveal what separates him from his...
ewrestlingnews.com
What Happened After AEW Dynamite?, Darby Allin Addresses Hometown Crowd
During the main event of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe to capture the TNT Championship for a second time. Following the match, the new TNT Champion celebrated with his mentor Sting. After the show went off the air, Darby Allin addressed his hometown...
ewrestlingnews.com
LA Knight Doesn’t Know What The Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble Means
LA Knight will be facing Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Knight appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week to discuss the match. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
Luke Hawx On Playing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin In Young Rock, Austin Giving Him Hope
Luke Hawx, who competes for the NWA regularly, also landed the role of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in NBC’s show “Young Rock.” The show covers the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Speaking to Deadspin, Hawx talked about how he landed the role...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Reveals Why Dexter Lumis Isn’t Clicking For Him
Jimmy Korderas is back with the latest edition of his Reffin’ Rant series. In this week’s video, the former WWE referee explains why the Dexter Lumis character and the ongoing storyline aren’t clicking for him. He said,. “I love seeing talent move up to the main roster...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Lineup For This Friday Night’s Episode Of AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we now have three titles matches announced for Battle of the Belts V, which will take place immediately following Friday night’s episode of Rampage. You can check out the updated Battle of the Belts V lineup below:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:
