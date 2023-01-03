ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho8.com

Rain and snow showers are back for Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be across the region tonight. Foggy conditions are possible across central ID and the Upper Snake River Plain. Winds will be light between 0-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's and lower 20's. TOMORROW: Snow showers with a few valley rain showers will...
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm to continue bringing snow to East Idaho through this afternoon

East Idaho is being hit with a blast of winter that is forecast to continue through Friday afternoon. The storm arrived in East Idaho's higher elevations on Thursday and by early Friday morning the precipitation was falling on the lowlands as well. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the hazardous conditions on the region's roads. As of 10 a.m. there...
Post Register

Idaho Fish and Game to increase patrols this winter

Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Idaho Fish and Game enforcement staff will be increasing patrols this winter in the Boise River Wildlife Management Area ( Boise River WMA). The Boise River WMA is 36,000 acres in the foothills of the Boise mountains including the areas in Emmet, Horseshoe Bend, and Idaho City and along both Lucky Peak and Arrowrock Reservoirs. The Boise River WMA supports more than 300 species of wildlife.
MIX 106

Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List

Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
KETV.com

Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle

CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
MIX 106

Popular Boise Drive-In Teases New, Second Location

When it comes to grabbing a burger in Boise, where do folks go? Many would argue there are very few top-rated, local options. If you've been in the Treasure Valley for any amount of time and you're a lover of a great burger or drive-in, odds are someone has told you about Big Bun. A staple in Boise since 1954, there's no competing with these fresh, locally made burgers.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
tillamookcountypioneer.net

GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23

We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
KTVB

I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
Nick Davis

Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny home

Many people love to vacation and many have been using popular apps like Airbnb to find a beautiful place to stay instead of a hotel. But, have you ever wondered how much those Airbnb hosts make from renting out their places? Recently CNBC published an article about Ivan Nanney, from Idaho who made an investment into a Airbnb property.
cowboystatedaily.com

What’s The Story Behind The Abandoned Tunnel Near Boysen Dam?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Driving through Wind River Canyon in central Wyoming, motorists can see a series of railroad tunnels on the west side of the river. But there’s one tunnel to the south of the rest that stands out. Off by itself, with...
KING 5

Wind Advisory expires for east Puget Sound lowlands

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Wind Advisory for parts of western Washington expired Thursday. The advisory was issued for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands including Everett and North Bend, the Cascade Foothills and cities along the coast. The NWS warned of wind gusts of up to 55 mph,...
