NHL
Canadiens rally past Blues to end 7-game slide
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens trailed three times before rallying for their first win in eight games, 5-4 against the St. Louis Blues at Bell Centre on Saturday. Josh Anderson scored the game-winner midway through the third period, and Joel Armia scored two of three tying goals for Montreal (16-21-3), which ended an 0-6-1 skid, its longest of the season. Jake Allen made 18 saves.
NHL
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Atlantic Division debated
Dahlin, Matthews, Stamkos among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added each division's roster for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Rangers-Devils, Avalanche-Oilers highlight weekend schedule
NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets (Friday, 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSUNX, ESPN+, SN NOW) The Lightning (24-12-1) are...
NHL
Robertson scores twice in Stars win against Panthers
DALLAS -- Jason Robertson scored twice, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Florida Panthers 5-1 at American Airlines Center on Sunday. "I got a lot of grade A looks tonight," Robertson said. "When you get that many, your confidence starts to feel good, especially when you get one early and just start hammering away."
NHL
Wilson Returns
Nine years into his NHL career, Caps right wing Tom Wilson had been a model of durability, missing a grand total of 19 regular season games because of injury. But after suffering a torn ACL in Game 1 of Washington's opening round playoff series with Florida last May, Wilson underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament.
NHL
NHL All-Star Game rosters unveiled; Shesterkin among 11 1st-time picks
Fan vote to select remaining 3 players per division runs through Jan. 17. Igor Shesterkin, Jason Robertson and Matty Beniers were among 11 first-time selections for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
STL@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL -- Here is the projected lineup for tonight's matchup against the Blues at the Bell Centre. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 28 - Christian Dvorak 17 - Josh Anderson. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40...
NHL
Blues at Wild
BLUES (19-18-3) at WILD (22-13-3) 7 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSNX, BSMW, ESPN+, SN NOW. Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Tyler Pitlick. Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body) Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno. Brandon Duhaime -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman. Mason Shaw -- Connor Dewar --...
NHL
Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins top Sharks to extend point streak to 13
SAN JOSE -- David Pastrnak scored two goals for the Boston Bruins, who extended their point streak to 13 games with a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Charlie McAvoy and Patrice Bergeron each had...
NHL
Matthews fakes out Marner, pretends to toss milestone puck in crowd
Maple Leafs forward pulls quick prank after teammate scores for 500th NHL point. A souvenir intended for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner almost ended up with a lucky fan. At least that's what Auston Matthews wants us to think. On Saturday, Marner scored a goal in the second period...
NHL
Beniers loses bet to Eberle, wears Canada jersey to Kraken practice
Teammates made friendly wager on 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. If you want to dance, you got to pay the band. And if you want to bet against 2023 IIHF World Junior Champion Canada, you have to wear their jersey for Jordan Eberle. Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers made good...
NHL
Wild at Sabres
WILD (22-13-2) at SABRES (19-15-2) 7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, BSN, BSWI, ESPN+, SN NOW. Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno. Brandon Duhaime -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman. Mason Shaw -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves. Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba. Jon...
NHL
Penguins wear special helmet decals in honor of Letang's late father
Teammates support defenseman who remains in Montreal with family. The Pittsburgh Penguins honored Kris Letang's late father in a touching way on Thursday. The Penguins wore the initials "CF" on the back of their helmets in memory of the veteran defenseman's father, Claude Fouquet, during their game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
NHL
Makar, Avalanche rally to defeat Oilers in OT, end skid at 5
EDMONTON -- Cale Makar scored 2:09 into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche ended a five-game skid with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Makar scored on an individual rush, shooting the puck over the shoulder of Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner. Makar and Nathan...
NHL
Backstrom is Back
On Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena, Nicklas Backstrom will pull a No. 19 Washington Capitals sweater on over his shoulder pads, and he will step onto the ice with his teammates for a regular season game, doing so for the 1,059th time in his NHL career. But it's the first time he has done so this season, and the first time since last May.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals
It will be a familiar foe for the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Three days after suffering a 6-2 loss to Washington in Nationwide Arena, Columbus heads to the nation's capital to run it back against the Caps. There should be some energy among the boys after Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory against Carolina that included Kirill Marchenko's first career hat trick.
NHL
Aikman, former NFL quarterback, reveals Terry's NHL All-Star selection
Hall of Famer surprises Ducks forward in new video. Troy Terry got a big surprise from the man he was named after. The Anaheim Ducks had Hall of Fame NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman surprise the forward with a special video announcing his 2023 NHL All-Star selection. "How...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - TBL @ WPG
The Fantastic Four return, Tampa missing a key piece, and more!. The Jets got some great news this morning when it was confirmed that Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti all got the green light to return to the lineup. Ehlers hasn't played since the second game of the season, Wheeler and Schmidt have missed the last nine games and Perfetti sat out for five. There was a buzz is the Jets dressing room with the return of the four players plus the opponent they are facing tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Eichel, Golden Knights hand Penguins 6th straight loss
LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from injury, and the Vegas Golden Knights handed the Pittsburgh Penguins their sixth straight loss with a 5-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Eichel, who missed the previous 11 games because of a lower-body injury,...
NHL
Tkachuk in 'dream spot' with Panthers, set for All-Star Game with Brady
Now he will play in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game before his home fans at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS), and he'll do it with his brother, Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk. The Tkachuks played against each...
