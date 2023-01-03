ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canadiens rally past Blues to end 7-game slide

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens trailed three times before rallying for their first win in eight games, 5-4 against the St. Louis Blues at Bell Centre on Saturday. Josh Anderson scored the game-winner midway through the third period, and Joel Armia scored two of three tying goals for Montreal (16-21-3), which ended an 0-6-1 skid, its longest of the season. Jake Allen made 18 saves.
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Atlantic Division debated

Dahlin, Matthews, Stamkos among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added each division's roster for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
Rangers-Devils, Avalanche-Oilers highlight weekend schedule

NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets (Friday, 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSUNX, ESPN+, SN NOW) The Lightning (24-12-1) are...
Robertson scores twice in Stars win against Panthers

DALLAS -- Jason Robertson scored twice, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Florida Panthers 5-1 at American Airlines Center on Sunday. "I got a lot of grade A looks tonight," Robertson said. "When you get that many, your confidence starts to feel good, especially when you get one early and just start hammering away."
Wilson Returns

Nine years into his NHL career, Caps right wing Tom Wilson had been a model of durability, missing a grand total of 19 regular season games because of injury. But after suffering a torn ACL in Game 1 of Washington's opening round playoff series with Florida last May, Wilson underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament.
NHL All-Star Game rosters unveiled; Shesterkin among 11 1st-time picks

Fan vote to select remaining 3 players per division runs through Jan. 17. Igor Shesterkin, Jason Robertson and Matty Beniers were among 11 first-time selections for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
STL@MTL: Projected lineup

MONTREAL -- Here is the projected lineup for tonight's matchup against the Blues at the Bell Centre. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 28 - Christian Dvorak 17 - Josh Anderson. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40...
Blues at Wild

BLUES (19-18-3) at WILD (22-13-3) 7 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSNX, BSMW, ESPN+, SN NOW. Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Tyler Pitlick. Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body) Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno. Brandon Duhaime -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman. Mason Shaw -- Connor Dewar --...
Wild at Sabres

WILD (22-13-2) at SABRES (19-15-2) 7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, BSN, BSWI, ESPN+, SN NOW. Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno. Brandon Duhaime -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman. Mason Shaw -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves. Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba. Jon...
Penguins wear special helmet decals in honor of Letang's late father

Teammates support defenseman who remains in Montreal with family. The Pittsburgh Penguins honored Kris Letang's late father in a touching way on Thursday. The Penguins wore the initials "CF" on the back of their helmets in memory of the veteran defenseman's father, Claude Fouquet, during their game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
Makar, Avalanche rally to defeat Oilers in OT, end skid at 5

EDMONTON -- Cale Makar scored 2:09 into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche ended a five-game skid with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Makar scored on an individual rush, shooting the puck over the shoulder of Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner. Makar and Nathan...
Backstrom is Back

On Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena, Nicklas Backstrom will pull a No. 19 Washington Capitals sweater on over his shoulder pads, and he will step onto the ice with his teammates for a regular season game, doing so for the 1,059th time in his NHL career. But it's the first time he has done so this season, and the first time since last May.
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals

It will be a familiar foe for the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Three days after suffering a 6-2 loss to Washington in Nationwide Arena, Columbus heads to the nation's capital to run it back against the Caps. There should be some energy among the boys after Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory against Carolina that included Kirill Marchenko's first career hat trick.
Thomas' Three Storylines - TBL @ WPG

The Fantastic Four return, Tampa missing a key piece, and more!. The Jets got some great news this morning when it was confirmed that Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti all got the green light to return to the lineup. Ehlers hasn't played since the second game of the season, Wheeler and Schmidt have missed the last nine games and Perfetti sat out for five. There was a buzz is the Jets dressing room with the return of the four players plus the opponent they are facing tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Eichel, Golden Knights hand Penguins 6th straight loss

LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from injury, and the Vegas Golden Knights handed the Pittsburgh Penguins their sixth straight loss with a 5-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Eichel, who missed the previous 11 games because of a lower-body injury,...
