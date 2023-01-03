As the crisis at the border continues, it turns out that 2022 was a historic year for 'Operation Lone Star' here in Texas. The multi-agency effort, launched by governor Greg Abbott in 2021, continues to fill in the gaps, and do all of the things that the Biden administration - refuses to do.

"We need to continue surging resources so that Texas can do what it needs to do to protect it's citizens, and it's border" said Greg Sindelar, CEO with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, "Either we get a new administration in place that will do what it's supposed to do, or this one finally wakes up and decides that it wants to protect American citizens."

In the meantime, Operation Lone Star has been left to deal with the apprehensions of illegal immigrants, stopping criminals and the cartels, trafficking, and seizing millions of doses of deadly fentanyl.

The big question here in 2023? Will Operation Lone Star still hold up when Title 42 is eventually lifted, allowing the flood gates to be even more open!

"That's a great question" Sindelar told KTRH, "I think it will be a very hot topic issue during the upcoming legislative session. I think the legislature will be looking at it, making sure that it's properly resourced, and unfortunately this is an issue that Texas is gonna have to take care of."

All because the Biden administration refuses to do so.