Read full article on original website
Related
pahomepage.com
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 1/7
The cooler weather is only temporary as we head into Sunday, but we could see some snow accumulating into Monday morning. Mild temperatures and clouds will dominate the first half of the work week ahead. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 1/7. The cooler weather is only temporary as we head into...
pahomepage.com
Eyewitness Weather Webcast 1.6.2023
Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell has your weekend forecast. Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell has your weekend forecast. Mega Millions: Nearly $1 billion jackpot up for grabs. Mega Millions: Nearly $1 billion jackpot up for grabs. Non-profit steps up to help with rising energy rates. Non-profit steps up to help with rising...
pahomepage.com
Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn't speaking
Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn't speaking. Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who …. Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn't speaking. Remembering the life of Dr. Inayat Kathio. Remembering the life of Dr. Inayat Kathio. Orthodox Christians gather to celebrate Christmas. Orthodox...
pahomepage.com
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
pahomepage.com
PA Farm Show 2023: What is on the menu
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show is full of animals, exhibits, shows, and, of course, food!. Food vendors from all over the commonwealth come together to show off their tasty treats to everyone at the Farm Show. Below is what you can expect when you go to...
pahomepage.com
EXPLAINER: Storms put California levees to the test
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With multiple powerful storms continuing to bear down on California, state officials have warned that rural areas are the most at risk of flooding because the levees that protect them aren’t built to the same standards as others that shield more populated cities. These...
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, $1M lottery prize just months apart
RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY) – A woman from North Carolina has doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan, of Shelby, told lottery officials....
pahomepage.com
How to get ‘Fit AF’ with Fit AF Nutrition
PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jordan Galasso, the Chief Nutrition Officer of Fit AF Nutrition. Rachel and Jordan talked about how fit AF can help you get in shape. Jordan explained the benefits of meal prepping, as well as Fit AF’s special New Year’s menu, and how everyone can find something to help them reach their nutrition goals.
pahomepage.com
First woman elected Massachusetts governor sworn in
BOSTON (AP) — Maura Healey, the first woman and first open member of the LGBTQ community to be elected governor of Massachusetts, was sworn into office at the Statehouse Thursday, pledging to lead “with empathy and with equity.”. Healey’s elevation to governor signals a political shift in the...
Comments / 0