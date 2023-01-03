Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: 1 man dead, another critical after double shooting erupts inside Philadelphia bar
PHILADELPHIA - Saturday night ended with another deadly shooting after several shots were fired at a bar in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Police say two men were struck by gunfire inside Quinn's II Irish Pub on the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue just before 10 p.m. MORE HEADLINES:. One man was...
Crime Fighters: Who killed Eric Davis?
A triple shooting near a funeral service that was ending left one man dead and two women injured. Now, that man's family is asking for your help in finding his killer.
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
fox29.com
Police: Teen group wanted for assaulting Fashion District employee, breaking his jaw
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia employee was attacked on-the-job at the height of the holiday season, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects. Police say a group of teens assaulted the worker at the Guess Store inside the Fashion District on Market Street on December 19.
Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two girls are in custody in connection with the carjacking of a 54-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot, police said.In the January 2 incident, police say the girls forced their way into an SUV before driving away with the victim still inside and threatening her life.They later pulled over, got the victim out of the car and sped off with the vehicle, police said. The SUV was found a few hours later on North Dover Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.The girls, ages 13 and 14, were identified and arrested Friday night, according to Upper Merion Township police. Their names are not being released because of their age. The girls were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other charges. They are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center.
Loved ones say young girl is traumatized after Kensington triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old is recovering after she was hit by a stray bullet while sleeping inside her great-grandmother's home in Philadelphia's Kensington section. We are only five days into the new year, and this is the first child that has become a victim of the city's gun violence.The 7-year-old girl is still in the hospital on Thursday night with her mother by her side. She was simply visiting her great-grandmother when more than a dozen shots were fired outside. "Right now my insides are shaking," Ginny Frizzle said. Nerves are still rattled after a gunfight in the 2900 block of Rutledge...
Violent crime down in Camden County despite recent murders of 2 teens: prosecutor
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and local organizations are working to prevent youth violence following the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old and the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy within one month of each other.The 16-year-old's death marked the first homicide of the year in Camden County.It happened roughly four weeks after 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen was shot and killed following a birthday party. "It's always tough, especially when a kid is involved," Maria Hernandez said. "Probably one of the toughest parts of our jobs." Hernandez supervises Camden Center for Family Services' Cure4Camden, which works with young...
WGRZ TV
Two men shot on Kensington Avenue Thursday
A 37-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, inside a home on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue. A 31-year-man is listed in stable condition.
Robber off the streets forever after shooting NJ woman in neck and head
A 28-year-old Trenton man will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for gunning down a 26-year-old Willingboro woman as she sat in her parked SUV. Devon Woods was sentenced in Burlington County Superior Court on Friday for the killing of Deasia Ayres over three years ago. In...
Philadelphia comedian held at gunpoint, carjacked following show on Christmas Eve
Carjackings happened more than a thousand times in 2022 in Philadelphia, up 55% from 2021. It is a new record for the city.
Suspect in attempted Prospect Park child luring arrested
Police in Delaware County have arrested a man who they say was trying to lure young girls into his car outside a Prospect Park school this week.
2 teenagers shot in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot in Wilmington on Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk just before 5 p.m.Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were both shot and transported to a local hospital. They were both placed in stable condition. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.
Philadelphia police seeking vending machine vandals, thieves
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a break-in and robbery at the Friends Guild House recreation center on Fairmount Avenue. According to police, on December 27th, at around 1:00 a.m., the suspect gained entry into the recreation center and broke into vending machines once inside. The suspects took the contents of the machines and fled the scene. Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to contact 215-686-3093. The post Philadelphia police seeking vending machine vandals, thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
Group wanted in robbery, beating at Philadelphia SEPTA stop: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released a new video on Wednesday of the suspects wanted in connection to a SEPTA robbery from last month.Back on Dec. 12, a 20-year-old man was robbed while entering the SEPTA platform at 11th and Market Streets.The victim chased the suspect and was later assaulted by a group.If you have any information, contact the police.
Police: Girl hit by stray gunfire, 2 men critical after shooting possibly over parking in Kensington
Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore says it's still unclear how the shooting started, but it's possible it involved an argument over parking.
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls arrested after car stolen with passenger inside from Upper Merion parking lot
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A carjacking turned kidnapping of a 54-year-old woman has ended with the arrest of two teenage girls. The girls, ages 13 and 14, are accused of stealing a car from a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township earlier this week with the woman still inside.
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being found with gunshot wound inside car in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the North Philadelphia section of the city. Officials say on Friday, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of North 13th street for reports of a shooting. Police...
fox29.com
DA: Officer used lawful force in shootout with suspect near King of Prussia Mall
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Montgomery County officials announced the Upper Merion police officer involved in a shooting with an armed man in the King of Prussia parking lot has been cleared in the use of force. The investigation stemmed from a December 18 incident at the King of Prussia...
Ten year old reported missing for nearly a week in Philadelphia
By Philadelphia PD, PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 10-year-old missing child Stephan Salley Jr. He was last seen on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., on the 53XX block of Locust Street. He is 4’8″, 90 lbs., medium build, medium complexion, dark brown eyes and black/gray short hair. His clothing description is unknown at this time. He likes to frequent the area of 29XX block of Unruh Avenue. Anyone with any information on Stephan’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Divison at 215-686-3183 or 911. The post Ten year old reported missing for nearly a week in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
African American doll maker’s van torched by arsonist on Christmas morning
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A vehicle owned by My Kutie Poo, an African American doll maker was set on fire by an arsonist on Christmas morning. My Kutie Poo makes dolls for children, modeled after African Americans, giving children a chance to have dolls that represent them and their community. At around 12:37 am, the suspect approached the vehicle in the 1600 block of Francis Street and put a combustible accelerant on the windshield of the vehicle. He then set it on fire and fled. The vehicle was severely damaged as a result of the incident. At this time, police did The post African American doll maker’s van torched by arsonist on Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
