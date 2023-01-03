Elizabeth City State University professor: War in Ukraine spotlights grid concerns

An Elizabeth City State University professor and emergency management expert says Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure highlight the vulnerability of power grids and electric substations, including those in the United States.

“It is very interesting that we are watching the issues in Ukraine on the news with the repeated attacks of their power grid and other infrastructure targets and then we see a smaller scale attack on a North Carolina system,” said Kevin Kupietz, professor and chairman of ECSU’s emergency management degree program.

Kupietz was referring to the Dec. 3 attacks on two Duke Energy electric substations in Moore County, which resulted in a power outage that left more than 45,000 customers in the dark. Public schools were forced to close and the local hospital operated on generators till power was eventually restored.

The outage occurred after a person, or persons, broke through the gates guarding the substations and fired several rounds at specific but unspecified equipment, causing enough damage to disrupt power for several days.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation and Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, Moore County and Duke Energy are offering combined rewards of up to $75,000 for information leading to an arrest, according to the Associated Press.

Kupietz said electric substations and other power grid structures are hard to protect because they are spread across a utility company’s vast coverage area.

“We take them for granted most of the time and they are of great importance to us,” he said.

Electric substations take enough abuse already during natural disasters, Kupietz said.

“It only makes sense that people wanting to do harm would see them as easy targets that cause disruption in our daily lives and in many instances can have deadly effects,” he said. “This is why I think that we see Russia resorting to targeting these facilities in Ukraine.”

Two months ago, Russia began using cruise missiles and explosive-laden drones to carry out strikes on Ukraine’s power sector, a move aimed to make Ukraine’s civilians suffer as a harsh winter sets in.

According to a report by Joseph Majkut of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Ukraine has had to implement planned power blackouts to reduce electricity usage as a response to the attacks. Russia’s strategy is also costing the United States millions of dollars to assist Ukrainians during the winter. In October, the U.S. Agency for International Development announced $55 million to help boost Ukraine’s heating infrastructure, which includes electric grids. On Nov. 8, the federal agency announced an additional $25 million, bringing the total amount U.S. AID has provided Ukraine for winter weatherization assistance to about $271 million.

Kupietz and other emergency management officials have worried for several years that U.S. infrastructure is an easy target.

“In the emergency services we have long been concerned about attacks to the infrastructure, and there have been hundreds of attacks to the power grid alone in the past decade,” he said.

The professor said that one reason electric substations, like those in Moore County, aren’t better protected is residents aren’t concerned about these structures until something happens that affects them.

“How many people in the state or country know of this (Moore County) attack?” he asked. “How many know of others?”

According to The Associated Press, about 12,000 customers in Jones County lost power after vandals damaged a substation there in November. It was not clear if the incident was tied to the Moore County attack.

An online search reveals a hosts of news reports of suspected man-made damage to electrical substations. On Christmas Day, three substations in Pierce County, Washington were vandalized, shutting off power to about 14,000 people, according to Newsweek.

Earlier this month, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office was investigating gunfire damage found on a wind turbine at the Amazon Wind Farm U.S. East located west of Elizabeth City.

The damage was reported Dec. 6, according to a sheriff deputy’s incident report. The wind turbine is one of several dozen that make up the 208-megawatt Amazon wind farm, which is operated by Avangrid Renewables.

The turbine, identified as turbine T06, had visible damage at its lower end that appeared to have been caused by bird shot from a shotgun, Pasquotank Sheriff’s Major Aaron Wallio said. The damage was external, as the bird shot pellets stripped the paint from where they struck the surface of the structure. Wallio said there was evidence to suggest that two separate shots were fired at the turbine on different unknown dates.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the number of suspicious electric disturbance events nationwide has risen each year since at least 2019. The annual electric disturbance reports, compiled by DOE’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response, includes all disturbance events, either those that appear to have been caused under suspicious conditions or those caused by normal system operations, severe weather and natural disasters. The categories of suspicious events include vandalism, sabotage, cyber attack, actual physical attack and suspicious activity. The number of these types of events increased from 80 in 2019 to 107 through August 31 of this year.

The American Society of Civil Engineers has been grading the progress of the nation’s infrastructure since 1990. Every four years the ASCE publishes its report card on the nation’s infrastructure. The latest report, released in 2021, gave the nation’s electric infrastructure a grade of C-. That’s an improvement from the D+ awarded in 2017.

The distribution of electricity in the United States is reliant on an “aging and complex patchwork of power generation facilities, 600,000 miles of backbone transmission lines” and more than 5 million miles of local distribution lines that span local, state, tribal and federal regulatory jurisdictions, the report states.

Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation has several fail-safes in place to maintain system resilience and to reduce the effect to customers in the event of natural or human-caused disasters, said company spokesman Chris Powell.

“Securing and protecting the grid is a top priority for Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation,” Powell said. “Albemarle EMC incorporates multiple layers of security across our system to monitor and protect critical infrastructure from natural and man-made threats. For security reasons, we can’t speak about specific security measures that we have in place.”

Powell said it is a collaborative effort between the state’s electric cooperatives, industry partners, government agencies and local officials to exchange information to strengthen the grid.

“Electric cooperatives across the state are applying innovative technologies to improve grid resilience and reliability to consumer-members,” Powell said. “North Carolina’s electric cooperatives continuously monitor, evaluate and prepare for threats to the grid and other critical infrastructure, and we are committed to incorporating evolving knowledge into our procedures and plans to strengthen the grid, enhance security and improve system resiliency.”