Winchester, VA

theriver953.com

Inaugural First Night Middletown deemed a success

The inaugural First Night Middletown was deemed a success after raising over $2,500 for the Winchester Model Railroad Club. The evening included musical performances and children’s activities as well as a silent auction including Mort Kunstler prints, signed Washington Commanders items, local gift cards, and more. Money raised from...
MIDDLETOWN, VA
theriver953.com

Christmas tree collections in Front Royal

The Town of Front Royal began Christmas tree collections on January 4th and will continue throughout the month. Collections will be made each Wednesday in January including the 11th, 18th, and 25th. Please place live trees at the curb where trash is normally collected no later than 7:00 AM and...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

HSWC takes 4th annual Polar Plunge

The Humane Society of Warren County is hosting their 4th Annual Polar Plunge today at the Front Royal 4-H Center. The weather is fitting as it will be about 43 degrees at noon when participants take a dip into Lake Culpeper to help raise awareness and funds for the Humane Society.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Preston Knight on SVEC life saving information

As we do the first Friday of every month we check in with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC). This month we spoke with Event and Communications Manager Preston Knight in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Preston tells us...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Edinburg man creates ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ app

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An Edinburg man is preparing to launch a free mobile app that could help boost tourism in Shenandoah County. Beecher Bowers, owner of Shenandoah Valley 360 a virtual tour and photography company, has created the ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ App. “In doing aerial tours and...
EDINBURG, VA
theburn.com

150 year-old canal lies hidden in the woods of Lansdowne

By nature, I’m a history buff. I enjoy learning about the past – especially the local past and the history of the places where I live. Before becoming editor of Ashburn Magazine, I wrote three history books about the Florida community I lived in. So, when I heard...
LANSDOWNE, VA
YAHOO!

Dalmatian puppy expected to have surgery; former Hagerstown man charged

A 13-week-old Dalmatian had progressed enough Thursday morning that officials were anticipating her undergoing surgery Friday after authorities say the puppy received "devastating injuries" at the hands of a Hagerstown man earlier this week, according to court records and the Humane Society of Washington County. "We want to thank the...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
theburn.com

SnackBar open for business in downtown Leesburg

A new restaurant called SnackBar has opened this weekend in downtown Leesburg, featuring a menu of small plates and finger foods. SnackBar is the brainchild of Chef Curtis Allred, owner of the Delirium Cafe, also in downtown Leesburg, at 101 South King Street. We first told you about his new plans last month.
LEESBURG, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Harpers Ferry WV You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you on the search for the best things to do in Harpers Ferry? Go no further! We have compiled a list of the best activities in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia to ensure that whatever kind of trip you’re having, from a quick stop in or a lengthy stay, is adventurous and fun for all visitors!
HARPERS FERRY, WV
Daily Voice

Hoarder's Clear Spring Home Goes Up In Flames: Maryland Fire Marshal

Some “valuables” of a Washington County hoarder were destroyed on Friday morning in Clear Spring when a house fire was reported inside a two-story home. Dozens of firefighters from the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Department were called to a National Pike home in Clear Spring shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, when the homeowner advised that flames were showing in a second-floor bathroom.
CLEAR SPRING, MD
theriver953.com

Front Royal continues Town Council search

The Town of Front Royal is still searching for someone to serve in the vacant Town Council seat. The vacancy occurred after former Vice Mayor Cockrell assumed the office of Mayor. The interim appointment will continue for her original appointment duration which is through December 31, 2024. To be eligible...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

WCSO auctions unclaimed property

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is holding an online only auction for unclaimed property which will run until 1/27/23 at 10 AM. All sales are final and must be picked up from the Sheriff’s Office within 7 days of purchase. Any items not sold or picked up on...
getnews.info

Dr. Shirine Hegazi debuts Regenerative Medicine Practice for Anti-Aging Arthritis and Chronic Pain

Non Surgical, Non Invasive treatments in Fairfax, Va. can help joints and chronic pain heal naturally without pain medications or cortisone/steroid injections. Fairfax, Virginia – January 5, 2023 – Dr. Shirine Hegazi, founder of Concept Chiropractic and Regenerative Medicine says that Regenerative Medicine, and more specifically Stem Cell Therapy, has been touted by many as a potential “miracle cure” for a host of ailments from basic aches and pains to neurologic disorders, blindness, and even cancer.
FAIRFAX, VA
theriver953.com

WPD Seeks Assistance with Hit and Run

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) is seeking information involving a Hit and Run crash, which occurred on. January 3, 2023 at approximately 9:45 am. Officers responded to the intersection of Jubal Early Drive and South. Loudoun Street and located an 83-year-old male, from Winchester, who had been struck by a...

