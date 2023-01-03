Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theriver953.com
Inaugural First Night Middletown deemed a success
The inaugural First Night Middletown was deemed a success after raising over $2,500 for the Winchester Model Railroad Club. The evening included musical performances and children’s activities as well as a silent auction including Mort Kunstler prints, signed Washington Commanders items, local gift cards, and more. Money raised from...
theriver953.com
Christmas tree collections in Front Royal
The Town of Front Royal began Christmas tree collections on January 4th and will continue throughout the month. Collections will be made each Wednesday in January including the 11th, 18th, and 25th. Please place live trees at the curb where trash is normally collected no later than 7:00 AM and...
theriver953.com
HSWC takes 4th annual Polar Plunge
The Humane Society of Warren County is hosting their 4th Annual Polar Plunge today at the Front Royal 4-H Center. The weather is fitting as it will be about 43 degrees at noon when participants take a dip into Lake Culpeper to help raise awareness and funds for the Humane Society.
theriver953.com
News Maker Preston Knight on SVEC life saving information
As we do the first Friday of every month we check in with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC). This month we spoke with Event and Communications Manager Preston Knight in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Preston tells us...
WHSV
Edinburg man creates ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ app
EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An Edinburg man is preparing to launch a free mobile app that could help boost tourism in Shenandoah County. Beecher Bowers, owner of Shenandoah Valley 360 a virtual tour and photography company, has created the ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ App. “In doing aerial tours and...
theburn.com
150 year-old canal lies hidden in the woods of Lansdowne
By nature, I’m a history buff. I enjoy learning about the past – especially the local past and the history of the places where I live. Before becoming editor of Ashburn Magazine, I wrote three history books about the Florida community I lived in. So, when I heard...
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
YAHOO!
Dalmatian puppy expected to have surgery; former Hagerstown man charged
A 13-week-old Dalmatian had progressed enough Thursday morning that officials were anticipating her undergoing surgery Friday after authorities say the puppy received "devastating injuries" at the hands of a Hagerstown man earlier this week, according to court records and the Humane Society of Washington County. "We want to thank the...
theburn.com
SnackBar open for business in downtown Leesburg
A new restaurant called SnackBar has opened this weekend in downtown Leesburg, featuring a menu of small plates and finger foods. SnackBar is the brainchild of Chef Curtis Allred, owner of the Delirium Cafe, also in downtown Leesburg, at 101 South King Street. We first told you about his new plans last month.
Virginia teacher works to pay off students’ meals debt, as permanent solutions are sought
HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — A Northern Virginia teacher is working with others to solve a problem he believes is overlooked and hasn’t gotten enough attention since the early days of the pandemic. Gabe Segal, who teaches science and special education to students at Herndon Middle School in Fairfax County, told DC News Now […]
Family Ravaged By Deadly Virginia Shooting Was Mourning Mom's September Death
A well-liked Prince William County family has suffered its second heartbreaking loss in less than four months after a verbal argument in Dumfries turned into a fatal quintuple shooting.The community is rallying support around the Carroll-Gatling family, whose lives have changed drastically in the p…
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Harpers Ferry WV You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you on the search for the best things to do in Harpers Ferry? Go no further! We have compiled a list of the best activities in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia to ensure that whatever kind of trip you’re having, from a quick stop in or a lengthy stay, is adventurous and fun for all visitors!
Hoarder's Clear Spring Home Goes Up In Flames: Maryland Fire Marshal
Some “valuables” of a Washington County hoarder were destroyed on Friday morning in Clear Spring when a house fire was reported inside a two-story home. Dozens of firefighters from the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Department were called to a National Pike home in Clear Spring shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, when the homeowner advised that flames were showing in a second-floor bathroom.
theriver953.com
Front Royal continues Town Council search
The Town of Front Royal is still searching for someone to serve in the vacant Town Council seat. The vacancy occurred after former Vice Mayor Cockrell assumed the office of Mayor. The interim appointment will continue for her original appointment duration which is through December 31, 2024. To be eligible...
theriver953.com
WCSO auctions unclaimed property
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is holding an online only auction for unclaimed property which will run until 1/27/23 at 10 AM. All sales are final and must be picked up from the Sheriff’s Office within 7 days of purchase. Any items not sold or picked up on...
getnews.info
Dr. Shirine Hegazi debuts Regenerative Medicine Practice for Anti-Aging Arthritis and Chronic Pain
Non Surgical, Non Invasive treatments in Fairfax, Va. can help joints and chronic pain heal naturally without pain medications or cortisone/steroid injections. Fairfax, Virginia – January 5, 2023 – Dr. Shirine Hegazi, founder of Concept Chiropractic and Regenerative Medicine says that Regenerative Medicine, and more specifically Stem Cell Therapy, has been touted by many as a potential “miracle cure” for a host of ailments from basic aches and pains to neurologic disorders, blindness, and even cancer.
Centre Daily
18-month-old was bound to chair with tape by daycare worker, Virginia police say
A daycare worker accused of taping a child to a chair was arrested in Virginia, police said. The 42-year-old daycare provider at Little Oaks Montessori Academy in Herndon was seen taping an 18-month-old child to a chair on Dec. 8, according to a Jan. 5 news release from the Fairfax County Police Department.
WTOP
‘I survived you:’ Former Loudoun Co. school counselor gets 2 years behind bars for indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has been sentenced to serve two years behind bars after pleading guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Marie Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, re-entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court, and was sentenced by...
theriver953.com
WPD Seeks Assistance with Hit and Run
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) is seeking information involving a Hit and Run crash, which occurred on. January 3, 2023 at approximately 9:45 am. Officers responded to the intersection of Jubal Early Drive and South. Loudoun Street and located an 83-year-old male, from Winchester, who had been struck by a...
Virginia State Police locate missing 82-year-old woman
According to police, 82-year-old Mercedes Sanchez Shu is believed to have left her home on the Pearson Drive in the Woodbridge area at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and last made contact with her family at around 2:46 p.m., indicating that she was lost.
