Man stabbed outside Chelsea Market Basket in dispute possibly over parking space

Police investigate possible road rage stabbing in Chelsea 02:04

CHELSEA - A man was stabbed outside the Market Basket in Chelsea Monday in a dispute possibly over a parking space, police said.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident on Everett Ave. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The victim was able to get the license plate of the suspect. Police went to the man's home in Revere and arrested him without incident.

No other information has been released.