Man stabbed outside Chelsea Market Basket in dispute possibly over parking space

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

Police investigate possible road rage stabbing in Chelsea 02:04

CHELSEA - A man was stabbed outside the Market Basket in Chelsea Monday in a dispute possibly over a parking space, police said.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident on Everett Ave. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The victim was able to get the license plate of the suspect. Police went to the man's home in Revere and arrested him without incident.

No other information has been released.

New Details in Chelsea Market Basket Parking Lot Stabbing

The man accused of stabbing another man over a parking spot outside of a Market Basket supermarket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday. The person who was stabbed is recovering from the wound to his back and his young son was in the back seat of the car when it happened, according to court proceedings.
