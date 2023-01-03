ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date

The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy