Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
Stevenage manager acclaims players after shock victory at Aston Villa
Steve Evans, the manager of Stevenage, acclaimed his League Two players’ “hearts the size of Big Ben” as they knocked Aston Villa, 59 places above them in the pyramid, out of the FA Cup in the biggest shock of an exhilarating weekend of third-round upsets. As Villa’s...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
Comments / 0