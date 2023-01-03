Read full article on original website
KGLO News
Longtime Mason City Chamber of Commerce President & CEO honored during retirement party
MASON CITY — The longtime president and CEO of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce was recognized on Thursday as she has retired. Robin Anderson was the head of the organization for 22 years. She spoke at the end of a short program during her retirement party. “I’ll miss the people, I’ll miss all of you. This has been a great job and an honor. I can sincerely say that I loved coming to work every day, some days more than others, but we have a great community, and I think North Iowa is on the move and has a bright future, so please please keep pushing forward.”
KGLO News
DNR stocking trout this month, including in Mason City pond
MASON CITY — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing, including one in Mason City. The DNR’s northeast regional fisheries supervisor Mike Steuck says trout get stressed in warmer water and can...
KIMT
Almost two pounds of meth send Mason City man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man arrested with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine is headed to federal prison. James Lee Mariner, 55 of Mason City, pleaded guilty in August 2022 in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute meth. Mariner was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of viewing area
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening. Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location. Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on slippery roads and allow extra time for travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
KIMT
Mason City woman wins $300,000 from Iowa Lottery
CLIVE, Iowa – A Mason City woman has won $300,000 from and Iowa Lottery scratch game. The lottery says Nicole Anderson claimed the 15th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” game on Friday at lottery headquarters in Clive. Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features 19 top prizes of $300,000, 56 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.29.
KIMT
Family identifies man who died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A family is looking for answers after a man died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake prior to Christmas. The family said Mark Monroe, 34, of St. Louis, was a veteran and a truck driver who may have been at several bars between Dec. 17-18. He was located Dec. 18 at around 8 a.m. to the 200 block of 1st Ave. N. after a medical call.
KCRG.com
Freezing Rain is possible in Northern Iowa Monday night and Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for most of Eastern Iowa as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Expect rainfall totals to exceed half an inch on Monday night. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with some snow showers Wednesday.
