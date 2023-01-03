MASON CITY — The longtime president and CEO of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce was recognized on Thursday as she has retired. Robin Anderson was the head of the organization for 22 years. She spoke at the end of a short program during her retirement party. “I’ll miss the people, I’ll miss all of you. This has been a great job and an honor. I can sincerely say that I loved coming to work every day, some days more than others, but we have a great community, and I think North Iowa is on the move and has a bright future, so please please keep pushing forward.”

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO