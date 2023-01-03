Read full article on original website
AMD says insufficient fluid in Radeon RX 7900 XTX vapor chamber causing overheating, offers replacements
What just happened? The Radeon RX 7900 XTX saga over its high temperatures and unexpected throttling has come to a conclusion after AMD finally admitted the precise nature of the problem. The company is now offering replacements to anyone who bought one of the affected units, marking a change in policy after it previously refused user RMA requests.
HTC unveils $1,100 lightweight Vive XR Elite VR/AR headset
In brief: HTC teased its response to the Meta Quest Pro last month, and now it's taken the shroud off. The company's latest VR/AR headset, set to arrive in March, is similar to the competition but lighter, a few hundred dollars cheaper, and with a few unique features. HTC says it designed the Vive XR Elite to excel at productivity and entertainment.
Razer's CES moonshot is a surround sound-enabled cushion for your gaming chair
Editor's take: It wouldn't be CES week without a wild concept from Razer. The company has once again delivered with Project Carol, but this year's outside-the-box offering is far tamer than what we've seen in years past. Perhaps that means it'll actually become a real product?. Project Carol is a...
Mounting your PS5 vertically might lead to catastrophic failure from liquid metal leakage
PSA: Stop what you are doing and go turn your PlayStation 5 on its side. It's been discovered that the liquid metal used for cooling can potentially leak and fry the motherboard. There have only been a handful of cases reported, but why take the chance?. The PlayStation 5 is...
January tech layoffs top December's total in less than a week
The big picture: We are less than a week into the new year and the tech sector is already feeling the squeeze. According to Layoffs Tracker, a whopping 29,686 tech employees across 27 companies have been let go globally so far this month. For comparison, 17,074 tech workers lost their jobs in December 2022. Put another way, there have been nearly 74 percent more job cuts in the first several days of 2023 compared to all of last month.
