The big picture: We are less than a week into the new year and the tech sector is already feeling the squeeze. According to Layoffs Tracker, a whopping 29,686 tech employees across 27 companies have been let go globally so far this month. For comparison, 17,074 tech workers lost their jobs in December 2022. Put another way, there have been nearly 74 percent more job cuts in the first several days of 2023 compared to all of last month.

2 DAYS AGO