Florida State

Gov. DeSantis sworn in for a second term

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

Gov. DeSantis takes oath for second term 03:16

Ron DeSantis walks down the steps for swearing in for his second term. CBS 4

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was sworn into office on Tuesday for a second term after winning re-election in November by the widest margin in a Florida gubernatorial race in 40 years.

The governor carried the state by nearly 20 points on election day against former Governor Charlie Crist, bringing in more than four and a half million votes.

DeSantis took the oath of office  shortly before 11:30 a.m on the steps of the Historic Capitol building.

"Freedom lives here in our great Sunshine State of Florida," he said to applause in the opening line of his address in which he talked about the state's political success and its embrace of conservative values.

"We seek normalcy not political lunacy," DeSantis said about the so-called "woke" philosophy. "Florida is where woke goes to die."

Gov. DeSantis takes oath for second term 03:16


DeSantis is a favorite to run for the GOP nomination in 2024 behind former President Donald Trump, who made his White House bid official back in November.

The strength of DeSantis' reelection victory in November has made him a beacon for Republicans in a year filled with missed opportunities and disappointments. And at 44, he remains one of the party's youngest prospective White House hopefuls, with his national ambitions on full display during two days of inauguration festivities in Tallahassee that are playing out under the slogan, "The Free State of Florida."

Monday played host to a candlelight cocktail hour and dinner, while Tuesday will mark an inaugural ball, aides say, where donors who contribute between $50,000 and $1 million to the Republican Party of Florida will be given special access to the governor and VIP treatment. After the swearing-in, first lady Casey DeSantis is scheduled to lead "A Toast to One Million Mamas" to honor the women who worked and volunteered on the campaign.

As for the governor's future plans, a senior aide to DeSantis said that he has made no firm decisions and is in no rush to jump into a 2024 campaign.

"He is focused on his second term. In his eyes, there's no rush," the aide said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations in DeSantis' closely controlled orbit. Any potential announcements are not expected until after the Florida legislative session ends in May.

The cross-state rivalry with Trump hangs over every move DeSantis makes. Their relationship traces back to the future governor's 2018 primary campaign, when an endorsement from Trump helped the little-known lawmaker leapfrog early frontrunner Adam Putnam, then the state agricultural commissioner, to win the nomination. A viral ad featuring DeSantis and his family, including two young children, highlighted his allegiance to Trump.

But as talk of 2024 swirled in recent months, the pair grew increasingly at odds. Before and after the midterm election, Trump derided DeSantis as an "average governor" and mocked him with the would-be nickname, "Ron DeSanctimonious."

For his part, DeSantis has sought to downplay Trump's criticism, describing the comments as "just noise."
Click here to read the speech in its entirety.

floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV

The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to migrants in Florida Keys

Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard in response to the mostly Cuban migrants who have landed in the Florida Keys. The state will help local law enforcement agencies by deploying air assets, and marine patrols to support water interdictions and to make sure migrants attempting to get to Florida are safe.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Governor Ron DeSantis activates National Guard amid influx of migrants to Keys

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday mobilized the state national guard to help local officials respond to a large influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys.DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard and directed state law agencies to assist in the Keys through an executive order in response to the arrival of more than 700 mostly Cuban migrants over the New Year's weekend alone. In a statement, the governor criticized Democratic President Joe Biden and the federal government's immigration policies and response to the migrants landing in the Keys. The governor's statement made no mention of the Biden...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Rick Scott announces hires, promotions on communications team

Clare Lattanze and Madeline Holzmann were both promoted within the office. A new Congress brought promotions and hires in U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s Office. The Naples Republican announced several personnel decisions. Clare Lattanze, Scott’s Press Secretary since January 2021, is being promoted to Deputy Communications Director. “Clare Lattanze...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Sen. Rick Scott says he will seek reelection

MIAMI -- With two years remaining in his first term, Sen. Rick Scott on Wednesday told a group in South Florida that he is planning to seek reelection to the U.S. Senate seat he first won nearly four years ago.Speaking during an appearance in Doral to detail his legislative priorities as part of his "Make Washington Work" stop, Florida's junior Republican senator spoke about his future."It's been a great opportunity to represent you," he said. "I've got two more years (and) I'll be running for reelection. I'm going to work my butt off."Florida voters sent Scott to the U.S. Senate...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Who is Byron Donalds, conservatives' nominee for House speaker?

Washington — The House's unsuccessful efforts to elect its next speaker have thrust Florida Republican Byron Donalds into the spotlight, as three of Rep. Kevin McCarthy's detractors nominated him to be speaker in three subsequent rounds of voting Wednesday.Donalds garnered support from 20 of his fellow Republicans after he was nominated by Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania for the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of voting, respectively. Donalds told CBS News' Nikole Killion that if he were elected to be speaker, "it's a job that I would do relunctantly." "The job I really...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis' inaugural speech aimed at Republicans all over the US, professor says

MIAMI - "Without a doubt.  He is very interested in running for president," said Charles Zelden, a professor of History and Political Science at Nova Southeastern University.  He said the governor's speech was for the nation more than just Floridians.  "It's a brag in Florida (his performance for the last four years) but a promise for the rest of the country." Nevertheless, at no point of his speech, the governor said specifically he would run for the White House in 2024.Yet, even Jessica Fernandez from Florida Young Republicans is acknowledging the speech from the governor is highlighting that freedom was a...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

DeSantis moves to put lawmakers in control of Disney's special district

A notice published on Osceola County's website on Friday indicates Florida lawmakers will be taking control of Disney's special district. "Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature...of an act relating to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Orange and Osceola Counties; amending, reenacting, and repealing Chapter 67-764, Laws of Florida, and decree in chancery no. 66-1061 (May 13, 1966); removing and revising powers of the District," the statement reads. Read the full notice here.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

DeSantis admin wants universities to report resources used for diversity, CRT initiatives

TALLAHASSEE - As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets "trendy ideology" in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical race theory - which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions - a linchpin of his education and political agenda. During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses. "We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Cuban migrants arriving in Florida face uncertain future

KEY WEST - Yoandri Sánchez Sánchez arrived in the Florida Keys just before sunrise Thursday with 22 other Cubans on a makeshift, motorized raft they built themselves. Their 100-mile journey from the communist island across the dangerous Florida Straits began on New Year's Eve and was interrupted by heavy rain that forced them to take shelter on a small deserted island for a couple days. But after six days they finally made it, and Sanchez was overcome with joy. "We came to work and to help our families in Cuba," said Sánchez, who is among more than 4,400 migrants, mostly...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Keys overwhelmed by migrant landings, officials ask feds for help

MIAMI - As the number of migrant landings increases dramatically, Monroe authorities desperately ask for federal help."What we're seeing in my county Monroe, in the Keys, 120 miles of waterway, mass migration," said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay in Doral on Wednesday while at least 40 more Cuban migrants landed at different parts of the Florida Keys, in the morning. "I got migrants landing in upper, middle, lower keys… So, we're concerned about the impact of immigration and the lack of a (federal) plan."  Ramsay joined senator Rick Scott at a press conference addressing what the Sheriff labeled as an "unprecedented...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis' inauguration speech

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday to start his second term and gave an inauguration speech. Here are his remarks: Mr. Chief Justice, members of the Cabinet, and fellow citizens: From the Space Coast to the Suncoast, from St. Johns to St. Lucie, from the streets of Hialeah to the speedways of Daytona, from the Okeechobee all the way up to Micanopy. Freedom lives here, in our great Sunshine State of Florida! It lives in the courage of those who patrol the streets and keep our communities safe, it lives in the industry of those who work...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Public Officials Must Choose Between Jobs Or Office With New Florida Law

A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure, which took effect over the weekend, prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban.
FLORIDA STATE
