At least one dead, dozens injured after train collision in Mexico City
Mexican officials say at least one person is dead and 57 others were injured after two subway trains collided in Mexico City.Jan. 8, 2023.
40 people killed, dozens injured in bus crash in Senegal
DAKAR, Senegal — At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in a bus crash in central Senegal, the country’s president said Sunday. President Macky Sall tweeted that the collision happened in Gnivy village, in the Kaffrine region, at about 3:30 a.m. “I am deeply saddened by...
Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano erupts, prompting red alert
Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption after a month, filled the crater at its summit with hot red lava and clouded the skies with volcanic smog.Jan. 6, 2023.
