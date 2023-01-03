ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40 people killed, dozens injured in bus crash in Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal — At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in a bus crash in central Senegal, the country’s president said Sunday. President Macky Sall tweeted that the collision happened in Gnivy village, in the Kaffrine region, at about 3:30 a.m. “I am deeply saddened by...
