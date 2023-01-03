Read full article on original website
This fantastic Beats Fit Pro deal will help you kick off your New Year's resolutions right
The Beats Fit pro wireless earbuds have a fun, bass-forward sound, and excellent ANC and transparency modes. They don't offer any Android-specific features, but that may be something buyers can overlook at this price.
Google shows how the Pixel Watch can securely keep your smartphone unlocked
For a long time, Google has offered the option to keep your Android phone unlocked with a trusted Bluetooth device around as part of Smart Lock. When used with smartwatches, this system comes with its issues, though. Your phone will stay unlocked as long as your smartwatch is connected, even when you're not wearing it or when the watch itself is not unlocked. Google is looking to fix that with a new Active Unlock option, and the company used CES 2023 to showcase the new method.
Google Maps navigation now works without your phone on Wear OS 3
The entire Wear OS platform received a shot in the arm with the launch of Wear OS 3, reinvigorating developer interest in the ecosystem. Google led from the front, updating its suite of Wear OS apps with Material You and enhanced functionality. When Samsung unveiled its 2022 foldables and the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup in August last year, Google revealed that it was working on a redesigned Wear OS Play Store and phoneless Google Maps navigation. While the new Play Store debuted soon after, Google Maps navigation for Wear OS 3 watches without an actively paired phone was nowhere to be seen. That's changing now, though.
ADT will let you manage Google Nest products in its updated app
With Matter finally a reality, the smart home market is really starting to evolve. The ADT+ app is set to receive a major overhaul in February, with new functionality promising to better integrate all of your devices. The home security company announced this update at CES 2023, and the biggest changes involve some surprisingly thorough integrations with Google Nest cameras and thermostats.
How to set up Emergency SOS and Fall Detection on your Google Pixel Watch
Google's Pixel Watch is one of the best Android smartwatches available due to its fantastic suite of features and charming profile. The best features are Google Assistant integration and Google's exclusive watch faces, but the recently added Emergency SOS and Fall Detection features make Google's value proposition even better. This guide shows you how to enable these features so that you can live a little more safely.
Google's Matter Early Access Program yields results with Govee's newest light strip
Matter will likely be the topic for smart homes in 2023, and CES is already preparing us for a flood of new and excellent smart home devices with support for the interoperability standard. Govee is ready to jump on the bandwagon, and the company has teamed up with Google to announce and showcase the LED Light Strip M1, its first Matter-enabled lighting product created as part of Google's Matter Early Access Program.
This fully cuffless blood pressure monitor connects to your Android phone
You may not have heard of Valencell before, but it's the company behind many health sensors in all kinds of Android smartwatches and fitness trackers, helping you measure your heart rate and more while working out. During CES 2023, the company decided to leap out of the business-to-business market and introduce a product for consumers with its own branding. The company revealed a new health device that can connect to your phone and measure your blood pressure on your fingertip, all without requiring a bulky and uncomfortable cuff.
Withings U-Scan is a golden opportunity to smarten up your toilet with health insights
Withings is making a big splash at CES 2023. The company behind some of our favorite health and fitness gadgets is debuting a Wi-Fi powered urinalysis device slated to hit store shelves later this year. According to a spokesperson, the device was developed after noticing that urine was an "underestimated stream of health data."
Samsung wants you controlling Matter gear with its SmartThings Station
It's CES 2023 and at the same time as the players in the smart home field are all pushing out Matter-certified gear, said players are reinforcing their own ecosystems with new hubs and bridges for loyal single-brand customers. To this point, Samsung is out with a new SmartThings hub that doubles as a wireless charging pad.
Google Pixel 7a might be the most competitive A-series entry yet
It wouldn't be a Google phone if we weren't bombarded with leak after leak months in advance. So far, the Pixel 7a is no exception. After a few leaks revealed specs and renders, one user managed to get an early hands-on with the device well before it's expected to hit store shelves later this year. Google has finally remotely locked this particular unit — no surprise there — but not before we could learn a few more tidbits about the company's next mid-range phone.
Google could help you find misplaced Fast Pair accessories even when they’re offline
Google has been working on a Find My Device network for over a year. With the December 2022 Play System update, the company revealed that Find My Device now uses a "privacy centric framework," which supports sending the last known location of your Android device. However, there has been no official announcement from Google about this network, signaling that there's still work that needs to be done. More details about the Find My Device network have now emerged, hinting at its imminent launch and support for Fast Pair accessories.
There's another Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, but this one's got an E Ink display
If you're wearing a Fossil smartwatch or one from the myriad fashion brands that have licensed rights out to the company, you may have been disappointed at how slowly software advancement has gone. Samsung and, of late, Google have hogged the best Android smartwatches for a lengthy span and when it finally came to Fossil's Gen 6 watches, it came with plenty of DIY trudging and without Google Fit and Google Assistant. There may be reasons for the tedium, but it's left some customers displeased. Now at CES 2023, Fossil is launching yet another smartwatch with its Gen 6 design — its full name is actually the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition. This time, though, it will be running a software race of its own making.
Mint Mobile cuts the Google Pixel 7 Pro's price nearly in half with 6-month BOGO deal
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best Android smartphones to ever reach the market and you can now get this spectacular device for a mere $500 if you sign up for Mint Mobile.
