ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

New programs, services and devices debut at Northfield Public Library in 2023

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
Northfield News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jruqa_0k1iHQtA00

In the new year, those interested in learning a new craft with a sewing machine, digital camera or telescope won’t need to purchase these expensive high tech items online. Not when they are all now available for checkout at the Northfield Public Library.

Natalie Draper, library director, said the concept originated from a “borrow before you buy” idea.

“So many of these high-tech items are cost prohibitive for many families,” said Draper. “Especially if children only play with them for a few years before wanting the next newer iteration. We’re pleased to be able to offer these items now for our users.”

Draper said that since many of the items may have a high retail price tag and others come with lots of little bits and pieces that need to be returned, most of these items require a signed concept form at checkout.

STEAM and STEM tech

In 2021, the Library received a Library Services & Technology Act, Grants to States Program mini grant, sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) using federal funding to create these circulating technology kits, and we are overjoyed to share them with our community, Draper explained.

“We created these kits to broaden access to creative, hands-on STEAM learning by allowing patrons to try out new technology from the comfort of home,” she said.

Most popular are the Osmo Coding kit, Osmo LIttle Genius kit, Bloxels game design kit, Makey Makey kit, and the Merge Cube Virtual Reality kit.

Some kits require an iPad or other smart device. Draper explained the library has iPads available to check out with each kit, or you may use a device from home. Please keep in mind, school-issued iPads will, in most cases, not work with these kits. Most kits requiring a device also require the patron to download an app, a function that is often not available on school-issued iPads.

Innovative items available for check out

Northfield Public Library’s growing collection of non-book items provides ample opportunities for entertainment. Draper said patrons could stream on one of the Roku devices, have a backyard movie night with a projector, or listen to an audiobook with a CD player.

Boxes of vinyl records and vinyl record players are also available for check out.

Anyone interested in space, planets, and stars might want to check out the Celestron First Scope Telescope.

Get to Know Northfield

On the third Thursday of every month, the public is invited to visit and learn about a different community partner. To kick off this new program in the new year, Draper said the library has partnered with The Northfield Arts Guild on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. for a tour, introduction and reception.

Draper said that if community members could sign up in advance of the event, then event planning will be smoother. “We hope these off site programs will help connect more community members to meet each other, discover new volunteer opportunities and get to know the vast array of activities that Northfield has to offer,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

Mayo Health System, Mankato, welcomes first baby of the new year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just a few hours after midnight, the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato welcomed a newborn to the new year!. Whitley Jane Dauer was born at 2:23 a.m. on Sunday, new year’s day. She’s 21 inches long and weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Whitley’s...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Schools close early due to weather

Several schools throughout the metro area closed early Tuesday due to the winter storm that brought several inches of snow throughout the Twin Cities. FOX 9’s Babs Santos is onsite at one school in Minnetonka.
MINNETONKA, MN
KAAL-TV

Falling ice forces road, sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Works announced a road and sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester because of falling ice. The roadway and sidewalk along 1st Ave. SW from Center St. to Peace Plaza will be closed through Wednesday, Jan. 4. Access to the Marriot will be maintained from...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News

A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

First Mayo Clinic baby born in 2023!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first baby born at Mayo Clinic in 2023 was a seven-pound two-ounce baby girl named Alice. Alice was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea at 1:42 this morning and is just over a foot and a half long. She was made a hat...
ALBERT LEA, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility

An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
OWATONNA, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Hurt in Hwy. 52 Crash North of Rochester

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on an icy Hwy. 52 north of Rochester sent a Mazeppa man to a hospital Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Maccoy Huepenbecker was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail north of Pine Island shortly after 8 a.m. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Several cities declare snow emergencies Tuesday as storm continues

(FOX 9) - As road conditions worsen throughout Tuesday with 6-10+ inches of snow possible for some areas of the Twin Cities metro, several cities have begun declaring snow emergency parking restrictions. Below is a list of the snow emergencies declared so far. Check back for updates, and with your...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Drivers push stuck vehicles up ramp onto I-394

VIDEO: A dangerous situation this afternoon in Minneapolis as people stuck in snowy conditions on a ramp for I-394 near Penn Ave. got out of their vehicles to push vehicles. This is something you should NEVER do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
155
Followers
581
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.NorthfieldNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/northfield_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy