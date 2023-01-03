New programs, services and devices debut at Northfield Public Library in 2023

In the new year, those interested in learning a new craft with a sewing machine, digital camera or telescope won’t need to purchase these expensive high tech items online. Not when they are all now available for checkout at the Northfield Public Library.

Natalie Draper, library director, said the concept originated from a “borrow before you buy” idea.

“So many of these high-tech items are cost prohibitive for many families,” said Draper. “Especially if children only play with them for a few years before wanting the next newer iteration. We’re pleased to be able to offer these items now for our users.”

Draper said that since many of the items may have a high retail price tag and others come with lots of little bits and pieces that need to be returned, most of these items require a signed concept form at checkout.

STEAM and STEM tech

In 2021, the Library received a Library Services & Technology Act, Grants to States Program mini grant, sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) using federal funding to create these circulating technology kits, and we are overjoyed to share them with our community, Draper explained.

“We created these kits to broaden access to creative, hands-on STEAM learning by allowing patrons to try out new technology from the comfort of home,” she said.

Most popular are the Osmo Coding kit, Osmo LIttle Genius kit, Bloxels game design kit, Makey Makey kit, and the Merge Cube Virtual Reality kit.

Some kits require an iPad or other smart device. Draper explained the library has iPads available to check out with each kit, or you may use a device from home. Please keep in mind, school-issued iPads will, in most cases, not work with these kits. Most kits requiring a device also require the patron to download an app, a function that is often not available on school-issued iPads.

Innovative items available for check out

Northfield Public Library’s growing collection of non-book items provides ample opportunities for entertainment. Draper said patrons could stream on one of the Roku devices, have a backyard movie night with a projector, or listen to an audiobook with a CD player.

Boxes of vinyl records and vinyl record players are also available for check out.

Anyone interested in space, planets, and stars might want to check out the Celestron First Scope Telescope.

Get to Know Northfield

On the third Thursday of every month, the public is invited to visit and learn about a different community partner. To kick off this new program in the new year, Draper said the library has partnered with The Northfield Arts Guild on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. for a tour, introduction and reception.

Draper said that if community members could sign up in advance of the event, then event planning will be smoother. “We hope these off site programs will help connect more community members to meet each other, discover new volunteer opportunities and get to know the vast array of activities that Northfield has to offer,” she said.