Read full article on original website
Related
ship-technology.com
ClassNK approves ammonia FSRB developed by NYK Line and partners
The approval is said to be the first of its kind given to an A-FSRB carrying ammonia as cargo. Japanese classification society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) has granted approval in principle (AiP) to an ammonia floating storage and regasification barge (A-FSRB). The approval is said to be the first of...
ship-technology.com
BWC acquires IMTT’s Gretna terminal in US
The Gretna terminal has around 2.3 million barrels of storage capacity. BWC Terminals has purchased a bulk liquids storage terminal located in Gretna, Louisiana, US, from New Orleans-based IMTT. With truck, rail and deep-water marine access, the Gretna terminal has a capacity for around 2.3 million barrels of storage. The...
Comments / 0