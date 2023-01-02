Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island names new football head coachTony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Jaguars news: Trevor Lawrence gets massive injury upgrade ahead of crucial Titans game
The Jacksonville Jaguars can feel ever more confident that they will have quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field when they battle for the AFC South division title against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at home. Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Tuesday due to a toe issue, raising some concern...
Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Got Breitling Watches for the Team’s Entire Offensive Line
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found a timely way to show his teammates just how much he appreciated their support during his breakout season. The young NFL star gifted each of his offensive linemen a new Breitling Avenger Chronograph GMT this holiday season. What better way to show some love for the big guys up front than with one of the Swiss watchmaker’s sturdiest models? Although a lot was expected of Lawrence as a No. 1 draft pick last season, it wasn’t until the second half of the current campaign that the signal caller started to meet expectations. The quarterback has flourished...
Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans has become a must-win game for both teams. Whichever squad comes out victorious will be AFC South champions. Ahead of the Jaguars-Titans game, we’ll be making our Jaguar Week 18 predictions. Jacksonville has been on a tear lately. After...
Trevor Lawrence, 2 other Jaguars sit out Tuesday practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars have withheld Trevor Lawrence from the first practice of every week since he suffered a toe sprain in Week 13 and that continued Tuesday ahead of the team’s Saturday showdown for the AFC South title. In addition to Lawrence sitting out the practice, the Jaguars also...
Slumping Titans, surging Jaguars vie for AFC South title
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TENNESSEE (7-9) at JACKSONVILLE (8-8) Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Jaguars by 6. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Titans 8-7-1; Jaguars 8-8. SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 34-22. LAST MEETING: Jaguars beat Titans 36-22 on Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville. LAST WEEK: Titans lost to...
Former Jaguars Guard Uche Nwaneri Dies at 38 From ‘Acute Heart Failure’: Report
Uche Nwaneri, a former NFL player who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2007 to 2013, has reportedly passed away from acute heart failure. He was 38 years old at the time of his passing. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found unresponsive at his wife’s West Lafayette Indiana home...
‘It puts things into perspective:’ Jaguars players, coach reflect on Damar Hamlin’s injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the intensive care unit, fans and well wishers across the nation are praying for his recovery and showing their support in many ways, including here in Jacksonville. Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau explains how the Jacksonville Jaguars are...
‘Paint our town teal:’ Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry wants everyone to wear Jaguars gear on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is encouraging everyone “paint our town teal” on Friday. Curry wants Jacksonville Jaguars fans to show their team spirit ahead of the team’s Saturday night game against division rival Tennessee Titans. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. If...
Dolphins place former No. 1 overall pick on IR
It does not look like Eric Fisher will play any Dolphins games. Signed last month, the veteran left tackle is now on injured reserve, per a team announcement. The Dolphins placed Fisher on IR and claimed tackle Geron Christian off waivers from the Chiefs on Thursday. Although Fisher agreed to...
Jaguars vs. Titans: Transportation options for Game Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting ready for a showdown against the Tennessee Titans. With gameday just two days away, we want you to be prepared — as Downtown Jacksonville will be packed with loud and proud Jags fans on Saturday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Comments / 0