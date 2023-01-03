Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
WALB 10
Newly-elected House Speaker McCarthy congratulated
A homeless center in El Paso is accusing border patrol agents of using "excessive force" after security footage showed an agent slamming a migrant on the ground outside a shelter Friday. Gaetz, McCarthy argument 'brought people together'. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. McCarthy says Gaetz held off support on the...
WALB 10
House GOP still at odds over electing new speaker
Because the legislators are all members-elect, a lot of oversight is not getting done, Rep. Jason Crow, D - Colo., said Thursday. President Joe Biden will honor 12 people with the medal on the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Bullet holes found at homes of elected officials in...
