ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Bulgaria’s president launches new bid to form government

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0k1iGR5m00

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev asked the second-largest political party in parliament on Tuesday to form a government, seeking to prevent the country from sliding to its fifth general election s in two years.

Although the chances of the reformist We Continue the Change party’s success are slim, its prime minister-designate Nikolay Denkov vowed to try to build a working coalition.

Denkov, a 60-year-old chemistry professor and former education minister, will have a week to propose a Cabinet, which should then be approved in parliament.

“A lot of problems have built up, reforms have been delayed, and we need a government to unite people and address their problems,” he said.

The cabinet will need the backing of 121 MPs in the 240-seat National Assembly to take office. Denkov's party, which led a ruling four-party coalition that collapsed in June, has 53 MPs.

The move comes after the main group in parliament — the center right GERB party — failed to end the European Union and NATO member’s latest political crisis amid growing economic woes and soaring tensions with Russia.

If Denkov fails to muster a majority, which analysts say is more than likely, the president must pick a third party of his choice to try to form a ruling coalition, and if that fails, he will dissolve parliament and schedule a snap election for the spring.

Political analysts expect that a new vote could have a similar outcome and deepen the political impasse that has gripped the EU’s poorest member.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
The Atlantic

Sudden Russian Death Syndrome

Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
ABC News

ABC News

970K+
Followers
203K+
Post
567M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy