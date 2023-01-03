Read full article on original website
Crash cleared on I-81 in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A crash caused major backups on Interstate 81 in Franklin County Friday morning. A southbound lane of I-81 was blocked in Chambersburg before Exit 17, Walker Road. A PennDOT camera near the exit showed a long line of stopped vehicles. The crash has been cleared and...
Overturned tractor-trailer on I-81 at Route 581 in Cumberland County cleared
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash caused problems on a busy stretch of I-81 Friday morning in Cumberland County. The truck overturned in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Route 581 in Hampden Township. Crews cleared the scene around 7:40 a.m. and traffic is returning to normal. It's...
York County fire under investigation
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to a fire in the 2500 block of Hepplewhite Drive in Manchester Township Saturday morning. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, the fire was in an attached garage. York City, Dover Township, and Strinestown Fire provided assistance. Fire officials say...
Pennsylvania Farm Show: Hours, schedule, parking info
The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will be held Jan. 7-14, 2023, at the Farm Show Complex on North Cameron Street in Harrisburg. A visitor's guide is available here. Jan. 9-13: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 14: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Food Court in the Expo Hall will...
Police investigation in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
Coroner: 55-year old woman dies in York County crash
The coroner was called to a fatal two-vehicle crash in York County. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the eastbound lane of Route 30 near North Hills Road. According to the coroner, a 55-year-old woman died. The coroner says the woman was traveling eastbound...
Rally held in Harrisburg on two-year anniversary of US Capitol attack
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A rally was held Friday afternoon in Harrisburg in remembrance of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Organizers called for people to protect democracy and reject the political extremism they say fueled the riot two years ago. "There are people that seem to continue...
Paxtang Fire Company removed from calls
The Paxtang Borough manager says Swatara Township has removed the Paxtang Fire Company from its fire call box cards after its chief, Matthew Lemmon, was charged with felony theft. According to the Paxtang Borough manager, the independent Paxtang Fire Company refused to immediately suspend Lemmon, so the borough council requested...
York shooting suspect turns themselves in
The woman accused of killing another woman in York on New Year's Eve just turned herself in. This happened right around 6 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned himself in at York County Central Booking. The charges against her include criminal homicide. Police have been looking for 19-year-old Alajah...
York police use social media to make gun, drug arrests
YORK, Pa. — York police say if you brag about violent actions on social media, they'll be watching. While investigating a recent homicide, officers said they found many videos on social media that depicted the reckless shooting of firearms. As a result, police served four search warrants on Wednesday...
York police plans to fight gun violence by adding officers
YORK, Pa. — The number of police officers in York is about to grow. A dozen new officers are expected to be sworn in on Friday afternoon. York police is expected to nearly double the number of police officers on the streets. Police commissioner Michael Muldrow says it's a...
