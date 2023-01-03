Etna Township Trustees end year with clash over replacing security system, 2023 budget

The Etna Township Trustees ended the year with another contentious meeting that saw them arguing over replacing a security camera system, removing a resident from citizen committee and whether to approve the 2023 budget.

After the last trustee meeting was dominated by discussion of the township's security system, a vote to replace the existing system with an entirely new system failed.

McKee put forward legislation to replace the system that was installed in September for $9,260 with another system from State Security for no more than $11,200.

Johnson said he would not support any proposal that would place cameras inside the township hall. He said the inside of the building is secure because of the locks system in place.

"If it includes cameras in here, I'm going to be against it," he said.

An independent investigation found Evans logged into the security system more than 100 times and viewed four of the 12 cameras on a consistent basis: the outdoor entrance, one in the hallway and two in main meeting room of the hall.

McKee said she agreed, adding that staff members or trustees can use their cellphones to record an incident if it happens while they are at the hall. She said photos and video of her covering the cameras were shared in the media because Evans used the system surveil the main area of the hall.

Evans said he found it astonishing that after spending nearly $10,000 a few months ago on a system that McKee wanted to rip it out and install another system.

"If you don't want people to see what goes on here, because it is public records, you know, the simplest thing to do is? Remove inside cameras, and restore the system," Evans said.

After the vote, Vance said the township could get a second proposal from State Security that does not include inside cameras.

Resident removed from comprehensive plan committee

In another split vote, the trustees removed resident Judy Cafmeyer from the township's citizen advisory committee for the comprehensive plan.

Johnson said at the last meeting on Dec. 14, Cafmeyer made very critical and inflammatory comments about the township's consultant for the project, Jim Lenner.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Cafmeyer said she called Lenner "incompetent" over his handling of the committee over the last seven months.

"As I expressed at the meeting, these are my personal views and I stand by them," she said.

Johnson said he felt Cafmeyer was not a positive person and that they did not need her on the committee any longer.

McKee said she had received "several complaints" about Cafmeyer's behavior.

"I don't think name calling is appropriate. It's very unprofessional," McKee said.

Cafmeyer interrupted and said there was no name calling. She said she was describing Lenner's actions and not him as a person.

McKee responded and said they want the members of the advisory committee to behavior in a positive manner.

"You continue to attack people, and that's not how we do business here in Etna Township," she said.

At one point, McKee and Cafmeyer were each speaking over each other as they continued to disagree. McKee said Cafmeyer needed to stop the personal attacks.

Evans said he agreed with Cafmeyer's concerns, adding that Lenner is not devoting the necessary time to Etna Township. He said a recent online community survey for township residents mentions "Alexandria" — another community with which Lenner is working.

Cafmeyer, Evans said, is a valuable member of the committee.

"I think it was very inappropriate and disrespectful to not have an executive session, out of public, to discuss your concerns, and not name a member that volunteered their time to serve our township," Evans said. "Shame on you, Mr. Johnson. Shame on you."

After the meeting, Cafmeyer said she decided to speak about Lenner's behavior because after seven months of meetings she still wasn't seeing the vision for a comprehensive plan.

"I will call people out when I think that they're not doing their job and he's getting paid a lot of money for doing this and I don't think that the taxpayers in Etna Township are not getting their money's worth," she said.

No budget approved heading into new year

The trustees and fiscal officer discussed a preliminary 2023 budget, but did not approve one.

Varian said they needed to approve at least a temporary budget so expenses and payroll could be paid at the beginning of January.

Johnson said in the past, the board has approved a budget during the organizational meeting in January and the bills are paid in the first meeting.

Vance said he did not find any record of the township approving a temporary budget during the last December meeting when he looked through previous years records.

According meeting minutes posted on the township's website, the township trustees approved a permanent budget during the first January meeting in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Evans said they should not delay approving the budget. Varian said everything would stop Jan. 1 if at least a temporary budget was not approved that evening. McKee said that threats like that needed to stop.

Varian said an interim budget was needed to pay the basic bills, such as utilities. She said budget was an estimate at this point.

McKee said she was done discussing it and wanted to table the matter.

Vance said the trustees could verify they could wait until the January meeting to approve the budget. If they learn it is not possible to wait, they could hold an emergency meeting to approve a budget if necessary.

The trustees and Varian continued to argue over the budget for several more minutes before Evans made a motion to approve the budget and Johnson seconded it. More arguing ensued and the motion eventually failed 1-2 with Evans casting the lone vote in favor.

Township begins planning for future improvements to Refugee Road

The trustees did approve two resolutions related to Refugee Road. The first, approved unanimously, authorizes McKee to negotiate amendments with the City of Pataskala on the maintenance agreement for the Refugee Road, which is on the border of the two entities.

The township, the city and the Licking County Transportation Improvement District, or TID, are in the planning process to widen Refugee Road from Mink Street to Etna Parkway. That section of the road has historically been maintained by Pataskala, the township's management consultant Bill Vance said during the meeting.

The cost of the project has been split into thirds between the township, city, and developers and any grant funding they get for the project. The city and township are each responsible for $3.5 million.

Prior to McKee voting in October in favor of the second phase of the project, Vance said one of her questions was about potential future projects involving the roadway from Etna Parkway to Ohio 310, which is mostly maintained by the township. With Etna Township partnering in the improvement of Pataskala's portion, Vance said the township has an opportunity to work with Pataskala on its section.

The action allows McKee to negotiate a revision to the agreement so the entities would share the maintenance cost of Refugee Road from Etna Parkway to Ohio 310 as opposed to Etna Township being solely responsible to pay for eventual improvements from Etna Parkway to Ohio 310.

The agreed upon terms, Vance said, will come back to the full board for a vote.

McKee said after the meeting that Refugee Road will only continue to have more traffic as the area continues to develop.

"Why would we go ahead and tell Pataskala 'We'll help you guys out?' That's not going to benefit us, so that's why we were trying to set things up to benefit us," she said.

A second resolution requesting the TID commit to creating a long-term plan for improvements on Refugee Road from Etna Parkway to Ohio 310 was approved 2-1, with Evans voting no.

Vance said this was also one of McKee's concerns prior to the Oct. 18 vote approving the second phase of the existing project. McKee wanted to ensure the TID would place Refugee Road improvements from Etna Parkway to Ohio 310 on some sort of formally recognized plan for the county. Attached to the resolution was a letter from Licking County Commissioner Duane Flowers indicting the TID will initiate a Refugee Road Planning Study, according to legislation that was provided to The Advocate.

