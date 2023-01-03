Effective: 2023-01-08 01:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH for the following areas: Eastern Sierra in Mono County and the Eastern Sierra in Inyo County. * WHAT...Avalanche Danger is expected to rise to HIGH for all elevations on Monday and Tuesday. * WHERE...The eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range between Virginia Lakes to the north to Bishop Creek to the south. * WHEN...In effect until Monday 700 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Heavy snowfall combined with wind will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected by Monday morning. Travel in avalanche terrain on Monday and Tuesday is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.esavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

