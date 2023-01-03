Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River near White Oak Park. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:35 AM CST Sunday the stage was 2.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:35 AM CST Sunday was 2.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate below flood stage with a maximum value of 2.3 feet early Wednesday morning. It will rise above flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.1 Sun 8 am CST 2.1 2.2 2.2
Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Some roads upstream from Glenmora, including Strothers Crossing Road near the community of Calcasieu and Price Crossing Road near Hineston have two to three feet of water over the road and are subject to being closed. Flooding of forested areas near the river will also occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CST Sunday was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 13.6 Sun 9 am CST 13.7 13.7 13.6
Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 24.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CST Sunday was 24.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.8 Sun 8 am CST 24.9 24.9 24.9
