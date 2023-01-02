ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Earth, Wind & Fire percussionist Fred White dead at 67

Percussionist Fred White of the genre-defying Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire is dead at 67. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie, White,” his brother Verdine White posted on Instagram Sunday. Verdine White,...
Ian Tyson, Canadian Folk Legend, Dead at 89

Ian Tyson, the Canadian folk singer best known for penning "Four Strong Winds," has died at age 89. The news was confirmed via his Facebook page, which noted that the singer passed away from "on-going health complications" on Dec. 29 at his ranch in Alberta, Canada. Born in Victoria, Canada...
Lars Ulrich’s Childhood: Metallica Drummer’s First 72 Seasons

Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members.
Unsigned518 Podcast #56, Girth Control

Girth Control are an amazing Ska/Punk band who are not only witty, crafty, and prolific with their songwriting, but are also just genuinely nice dudes. This one was recorded in December ’22 and in the time since we recorded it, I would without question say I have become a big fan of Girth Control. Their songs are fast, funny and well-written. Hear the story of how this band with three lead singers came to be and also how they pissed off the Ben Franklin tour guide that one time at a show.
Kiana Fitzgerald

Kiana Fitzgerald is a freelance music journalist, cultural critic, and DJ. She writes for the world from deep in the heart of Texas. Remembering pioneering rapper Gangsta Boo, dead at 43. The rapper known as Gangsta Boo died this week at age 43. Born Lola Mitchell, she was known as...
Best Beatles Songs Of All-Time: Top 5 Tracks By The Fab Four, Per Music Pros & Fans

The Beatles altered the music world forever. They were voted the most “mood-boosting” band by one recent survey, and are considered the most influential band of all time by many. Though the band parted ways way back in 1969, they have never left the pop culture conversation. Their legacy of timeless hits became a never-ending debate about which are the best Beatles songs. And there are many, many to choose from — which means there isn’t one “right” answer.

