Girth Control are an amazing Ska/Punk band who are not only witty, crafty, and prolific with their songwriting, but are also just genuinely nice dudes. This one was recorded in December ’22 and in the time since we recorded it, I would without question say I have become a big fan of Girth Control. Their songs are fast, funny and well-written. Hear the story of how this band with three lead singers came to be and also how they pissed off the Ben Franklin tour guide that one time at a show.

