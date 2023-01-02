Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
'I Was an Original Playboy Bunny—It Changed My Life'
Anna Lederer Gordon, 71, tells Newsweek about working at the Manhattan Playboy club from 1968 to 1971.
John Bird Dies: Star Of ‘Bremner, Bird And Fortune’ And “The Most Brilliant Of Satirists” Was 86
British actor and satirist John Bird has died aged 86. The Bremner, Bird and Fortune star passed away “peacefully” on Christmas Eve at a care home in West Sussex, UK, according to his representatives. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story TikTok Banned On Devices Issued By U.S. House Of Representatives Related Story BBC Replacing Robot News Studio Cameras In Hope Of Consigning Viral Tech Fails To History Bremner, Bird and Fortune, which was from Vera Productions, ran for 16 seasons in the UK on Channel 4, ending in 2008. His long-time comedy partner Rory Bremner led the tributes, writing on Twitter he was “deeply saddened to hear...
This obscure portrait gave me goosebumps – but I never expected a bidding war
In late September, I received a direct message on Instagram: “Hi, I read a piece you did about the artist Audrey Amiss in the Guardian a few years ago. Wondering if she’s still of interest. Think I’ve found one of her works. Thanks.” Sent by Ant Cosgrove of thenorthernartpage, this message arrived just as a BFI-backed feature film I had written and directed, starring Monica Dolan as Amiss and Kelly Macdonald as her psychiatric nurse, was being completed. Conceived at the start of my Wellcome screenwriting fellowship, during which I researched Amiss’s vast archive, the title of the film was taken from the occupation she had put in her passport: Typist Artist Pirate King.
Wolf Manor review – cheerfully silly film-shoot werewolf horror
Some amiable inanity and enjoyable daftness is served up here by James Fleet in this British comedy horror romp: he plays Oliver Lawrence, a stage and screen actor of a certain age who was once very big playing a vampire in a string of sub-Hammer shockers. Now that these films have become very big in east Asia, our refined thespian has been prevailed upon to reprise his cheesy fanged demon in a new low-budget film, something undertaken in an uncompromisingly cynical spirit of money-grubbing.
The Ending Of The Banshees Of Inisherin Explained
"The Banshees of Inisherin," written and directed by Martin McDonagh, reunites Irish actors Colin Farrell and Brenden Gleeson, who previously starred together in McDonagh's 2008 black comedy "In Bruges." Farrell, Gleeson, and McDonagh all garnered awards attention for the film, a dark tragi-comedy that had viewers laughing out loud almost as much as they were gasping in horror.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Jane Austen, Alice, and Me
What we can learn about ourselves and others from the books we re-read. A week before Christmas, my family held a memorial service for my beloved mother-in-law, Alice, who died at 93. I’ve been thinking a lot about Alice, as well as about her reading habits, because she always had one of Jane Austen’s novels on her bedside table.
theaterpizzazz.com
Eddie Izzard – Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations
Great Expectations is one of those great novels most of us encountered in a sturdy high school English curriculum. Riveting and multi-layered with a multitude of conflicting good and evil characters for which the term “Dickensian” was coined, it is generally fondly remembered by those forced to read it (or those who pretended to and just watched one of several cinematic versions of lesser depth). Despite its stature as one of the “Great Books,” the last place one would expect to encounter it is in a solo performance by one of the world’s foremost stand-up comedians. Nonetheless, Eddie Izzard, a first-rate standup comic with rare international appeal, has launched a solo production of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, now playing through February 11 at The Greenwich House Theater in the West Village.
Washington Examiner
The double-barreled Cormac McCarthy
Fully 16 years after The Road, an 89-year-old Cormac McCarthy has published two new companion novels, likely to be his last, in two months: The Passenger and Stella Maris. The very first sentence of The Passenger tells us that McCarthy is back: “It had snowed lightly in the night and her frozen hair was gold and crystalline and her eyes were frozen cold and hard as stone.” Death comes packaged in one of those commaless, conveyor-belt sentences. It is very much trademark McCarthy. But the register isn’t that of Blood Meridian or No Country for Old Men. In those previous works, there were beheadings, castrations, lynchings. In his new novels, characters die in seemlier ways: either offstage or in the silent, snow-covered woods. Has McCarthy gone soft in old age?
back2stonewall.com
Gay History – “As Is” by William F. Hoffman: The Forgotten and Earliest Play About AIDS [1985]
Everyone remembers “Longtime Companion”, “The Normal Heart” and “The Band Played On” all very important and powerful works about AIDS and its effects in the 1980’s. But “As Is” by William F. Hoffman is a lesser known work but just as powerful and sadly now all but languishes in obscurity.
booktrib.com
Taiwanese Author’s English Debut is a Musical Journey of Self-Discovery
“Anyone with enough experience can make up stories, but only those who truly understand the world have something meaningful to say.”. That quote, from a Nobel literature laureate, is used by a nameless piano tuner to describe what defines for him a widower grieving for his young wife in The Piano Tuner (Arcade), a novel by Taiwanese author Chiang-Sheng Kuo and his first published in English that will remind readers of Kazuo Ishiguro, Jennifer Egan, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Haruki Murakami.
crimereads.com
Good Company: Mickey Haller and the Enduring Appeal of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
I first learned about crime fiction from my father Dan Riordan and his brother Paul. They were old school gents and always called crimes novels “mysteries.” I was introduced to all the greats: Dashiell Hammett and Raymond Chandler, Mickey Spillane and Agatha Christie, Ross Macdonald and John D. MacDonald. It was always one-way traffic, I would read the books they gave me, not the other way around.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
‘Dracula’ Star Bela Lugosi Fought the Russians Along the Eastern Front During World War I
While the majority know Bela Lugosi for his portrayal of Count Dracula in the 1931 film adaptation of Bram Stoker‘s novel, few are aware of his service with the Austro-Hungarian Army during the First World War. The famed actor spoke little of this time in his life, but did reveal a few tidbits to his co-stars over the years.
