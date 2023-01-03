ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

11Alive

Missing: Young man last seen on Thursday, police searching

ATLANTA — Officers in Clayton County are searching for a missing 18-year-old that hasn't been seen since Thursday. The department sent officers out on Friday to collect information about the young man's disappearance. Marquis Clay left a residence on the 600 block of Briarhill Lane in Riverdale around 11 a.m. on January 5. No one has heard from him since.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two people in LaGrange stabbed, neither know who did it

LAGRANGE, Ga. - On Jan. 6 around 11:13 p.m., LaGrange police said they found two people stabbed at a residence on Lindsey Street. Authorities said the stabbing happened after an altercation, but the victims told police they did not know who stabbed them. Both individuals were found to be intoxicated during the incident.
LAGRANGE, GA
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
John Thompson

Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Critical missing child' 11-year-old Marlon Williams found safe

UPDATE: Marlon Williams was found safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, 11-year-old Marlon Williams. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 pm on January 6, 2023, at a residence in the 400...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Charges added for inmates caught brutally beating another inmate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - After video evidence of a brutal assault that took place in Clayton County Jail surfaced, two inmates were charged for attempted murder. Sheriff Levon Allen said a source brought the video to his attention on Jan. 4. That is when he said he opened an investigation into the incident through the Internal Affairs Unit.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family still looking for justice two years after Atlanta man's murder

ATLANTA - Two years to the night after an Atlanta man was murdered, his family is still desperately hoping someone with information will come forward. "We need to get these people off the streets because these are dangerous people," said Kischa Houston, the mother of slain 29-year-old DeAndre Houston. Houston's...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon. Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m. Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA

