ATLANTA — Officers in Clayton County are searching for a missing 18-year-old that hasn't been seen since Thursday. The department sent officers out on Friday to collect information about the young man's disappearance. Marquis Clay left a residence on the 600 block of Briarhill Lane in Riverdale around 11 a.m. on January 5. No one has heard from him since.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO