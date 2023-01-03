Read full article on original website
Related
14-year-old disappears on her way to school, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police asked the public to help find a teenager who disappeared on her way to school. Authorities said 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs left for school on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. from her home on Centerra Drive in Hampton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Missing: Young man last seen on Thursday, police searching
ATLANTA — Officers in Clayton County are searching for a missing 18-year-old that hasn't been seen since Thursday. The department sent officers out on Friday to collect information about the young man's disappearance. Marquis Clay left a residence on the 600 block of Briarhill Lane in Riverdale around 11 a.m. on January 5. No one has heard from him since.
fox5atlanta.com
Two people in LaGrange stabbed, neither know who did it
LAGRANGE, Ga. - On Jan. 6 around 11:13 p.m., LaGrange police said they found two people stabbed at a residence on Lindsey Street. Authorities said the stabbing happened after an altercation, but the victims told police they did not know who stabbed them. Both individuals were found to be intoxicated during the incident.
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
fox5atlanta.com
Police find man dead at local park
Officers discovered the body of man at a DeKalb County park. Authorities say the man was in a park car and was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
fox5atlanta.com
Police hope new sketch will help identify man found dead along Clayton County roadway
JONESBORO, Ga. - Police are hoping a new sketch created by a forensic artist will help in identifying a man found dead in Clayton County last November. The man’s body was found in the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive in Jonesboro. Clayton County police say the body was badly decomposed.
Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
fox5atlanta.com
'Critical missing child' 11-year-old Marlon Williams found safe
UPDATE: Marlon Williams was found safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, 11-year-old Marlon Williams. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 pm on January 6, 2023, at a residence in the 400...
Police release photo of suspect's truck in connection to hit-and-run that killed 9-year-old
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Atlanta Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a red pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run, which killed a 9-year-old. Investigators with APD's Accident Investigations Unit said they're looking for...
Rape suspect arrested after 5-hour standoff in DeKalb neighborhood
A man accused of rape was arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff in a DeKalb County neighborhood, officials said....
fox5atlanta.com
TikTok leads police to rare motorcycle, suspect arrested for evading Georgia State Patrol
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect accused of evading Georgia State Patrol on a rare motorcycle posted a TikTok that ultimately led investigators to an arrest, according to Clayton County police. The Clayton County Police Department said state patrol troopers were pursuing the motorcycle through Henry and Clayton counties, but...
Police release surveillance video in hit-and-run that left 9-year-old boy dead
ATLANTA — Police are releasing images of the truck they say is responsible for hitting and killing a 9-year-old boy earlier this week. Investigators say Jamal Dean was hit by a red Ford F-150 near the Rosel Fann Recreation Center on Cleveland Ave on Tuesday night. They are still looking for the driver of that truck.
fox5atlanta.com
Charges added for inmates caught brutally beating another inmate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - After video evidence of a brutal assault that took place in Clayton County Jail surfaced, two inmates were charged for attempted murder. Sheriff Levon Allen said a source brought the video to his attention on Jan. 4. That is when he said he opened an investigation into the incident through the Internal Affairs Unit.
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera video of Atlanta police chasing, arresting carjacking suspects
Atlanta Police Department officers arrested two teenagers, who investigators suspect committed an armed carjacking on Dec. 27. Video courtesy of Atlanta Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Perimeter Mall injures at least 1 person
Dunwoody police say at least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at Perimeter Mall. Police confirmed at least one person was taken into custody.
Suspect in custody after shooting in Perimeter Mall’s food court
A suspect was taken into custody Friday after two people were injured in a shooting inside Perimeter Mall, authorities s...
fox5atlanta.com
Family still looking for justice two years after Atlanta man's murder
ATLANTA - Two years to the night after an Atlanta man was murdered, his family is still desperately hoping someone with information will come forward. "We need to get these people off the streets because these are dangerous people," said Kischa Houston, the mother of slain 29-year-old DeAndre Houston. Houston's...
fox5atlanta.com
Rape suspect arrested after standoff with fugitive unit in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A rape suspect was taken into custody following an hours long standoff with law enforcement that started Friday morning in DeKalb County. It started around 9 a.m. near Lani Drive and Redan Road as authorities tried to serve a warrant for an alleged rape. Authorities say...
fox5atlanta.com
2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon. Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m. Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent...
Perimeter mall shooting sends 2 to hospital after shoppers hid in stores to escape ‘shootout in food court’ near Atlanta
AT least two people, including the suspect, have been hospitalized after a shooting at an Atlanta mall. Shoppers caught in the chaos fled to safety at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia, following the shooting incident in the middle of a busy food court, shocking video footage reveals. Dunwoody police combed...
Comments / 1