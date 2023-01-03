Read full article on original website
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana re-enters top 10 despite slight market sell-off
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $6.93 billion over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $812.66 billion — down 0.86% from $819.59 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap decreased 0.59% to $322.33 billion from $323.94 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap fell 0.86% to $152.17 billion from $153.30 billion.
Sam Bankman-Fried wants to retain ownership of Robinhood shares worth $450M
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried wants to retain control of Robinhood shares worth $450 million on the basis that the bankrupt exchange has no “legal claims” over the assets, according to a Jan. 5 court filing. SBF said he and Gary Wang originally owned the shares. He added that...
Research: Bitcoin super whales remain aggressive accumulators, retail sells
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a divergence between super whales and retail, with the former remaining in aggressive accumulation mode going into the new year. The Accumulation Trend Score (ATS) looks at the relative size of entities that are actively accumulating or distributing their Bitcoin holdings. The ATS metric...
BTC second-worst YTD since 2011, expected to remain flat through 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) saw its second-worst year to date (YTD) in 2022 since launch — predicted to remain flat through 2023, according to Arcane Research (AR). Down 65% by the end of 2022, BTC performed worse on only one other occasion — in 2018, down 73% on the YTD.
Bitcoin’s annualized 3-month futures basis show a calm before the storm
Out of all the crypto derivative products, perpetual futures have emerged as a preferred instrument for market speculation. Bitcoin traders use the instrument en masse for risk hedging and capturing funding rate premiums. Perpetual futures, or perpetual swaps as they’re sometimes referred to, are futures contracts with no expiration date....
Fan tokens rise by 7% following UPbit listing
South Korea’s largest crypto exchange UPbit said on Jan. 5 that it would list several fan tokens, including that of AC Milan (ACM), Atletico Madrid, Manchester City (CITY), Naples (NAP), Arsenal (AFC), Barcelona (BAR), and Inter Milan (INTER). The exchange said the initial tradings of the assets would be...
Twenty-Two Highlights from TRON’s Historic 2022
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 5th January, 2023, Chainwire — For TRON DAO, 2022 was a year of historic growth. Here are 22 highlights...
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 registers sequential drop in Bitcoin production
Canadian Bitcoin mining firm, Hut 8 increased its Bitcoin holdings by 161 in December 2022 – a decline of 32.35% from November’s 238 Bitcoins. Further, Hut 8 mined Bitcoin at an average of 5.2 Bitcoin/day in December – a fall from the November average of 7.9 Bitcoin/day. The firm’s total Bitcoin count on December 31 stood at 9,086.
Huobi sees net outflows of over $60M in 24 hours
According to Nansen, the highest outflows were from stablecoins addresses (USDT and USDC) and Ethereum (ETH) wallets with high balances. Crypto exchange Huobi saw $94.2 million in net outflows over the last seven days –$60 million (63.8%) of the outflows were recorded in the previous 24 hours — according to Nansen data.
Juno advises users to ‘self-custody’ or ‘sell’ their crypto assets
Crypto firm Juno advised its customers to self-custody or sell their crypto assets due to uncertainty with its crypto partner in a Jan. 4 Twitter thread. The crypto firm advised this because it does not take personal custody of its users’ assets but relies on its crypto partner. While it did not reveal the identity of this partner, many within the community have speculated that it is Wyre.
Shanghai upgrade to include Ethereum unstaking
Ethereum developers said the upcoming Shanghai upgrade, slated for March, would add functionality to withdraw staked ETH, according to Bloomberg News. The confirmation brings welcome relief for stakers and vested parties, who, following ongoing speculation over indefinite token lock-in, now see the light at the end of the tunnel. Since...
